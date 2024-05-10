Students set to address University of Minnesota Board of Regents

After protests and press conferences over the past few weeks, University of Minnesota students will share their concerns directly with the U’s Board of Regents at its monthly meeting on Friday.

That includes members of the UMN Divest coalition, which has been pushing for the university to cut financial and other ties with companies and institutions linked to the Israeli military, amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

A meeting with the regents was part of an agreement between protesters and the university to end an encampment on the Twin Cities campus last week.

Also as part of the agreement, the University of Minnesota began disclosing its investments into publicly traded companies based in or doing business with Israel — including defense contractors.

A document from U of M officials stated that the university’s investments into Israel-based companies and U.S. defense companies represent only a sliver — less than 1 percent — of the university’s $2.27 billion endowment.

Also set to address regents at Friday’s meeting are Jewish students with Minnesota Hillel, who have raised concerns about antisemitism on campus, and about the agreement reached between the U and pro-Palestinian protesters.

Friday’s Board of Regents meeting starts at 8 a.m. at the McNamara Alumni Center on the U of M Twin Cities campus. It will be livestreamed.

Proposed tuition increase

At the start of Friday’s meeting, there will be a forum to give up to 20 U of M students from across the state — or other members of the public — a chance to comment on Interim University President Jeff Ettinger’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year.

That budget — if approved — would include a 4.5 percent tuition hike on in-state undergraduate students studying at the Twin Cities campus. That would be the highest annual tuition increase for Minnesota residents since 2010.

Tuition at other U campuses would rise, too.

Building renaming recommendation

Also at Friday’s meeting, the regents are scheduled to review a recommendation by Ettinger to rename Nicholson Hall on the Twin Cities campus.

Nicholson Hall is named for Edward Nicholson (1873-1949), who was a chemistry instructor at the U and then dean of student affairs from 1917 to 1941. There was a previous, unsuccessful push to rename the building in 2019.

A new recommendation from a university committee to remove Nicholson’s name from the building states that he “deliberately subverted the University’s mission and guiding principles.”

“Nicholson repeatedly controlled and often suppressed the open exchange of ideas on campus that as Dean of Student Affairs he was obligated to protect,” the committee wrote, and “created a secret political surveillance system at the University and covertly shared information about students and faculty.”

Four present and former directors of the university’s Center for Jewish Studies — which is housed in Nicholson Hall — wrote that Nicholson’s “performance as the Dean of Student Affairs was distressingly interwoven during his tenure in the web of antisemitism and anti-democratic political repression in Minnesota and nationally. He brings no honor to the University of Minnesota.”

After reviewing Ettinger’s renaming recommendation on Friday, the regents are set to vote on it at their meeting in June.