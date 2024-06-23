Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Weather
Sven Sundgaard and Matt Mikus

How much rain did we get? Rainfall totals from around Minnesota

Heavy rain
Residents pull up into the city of Waterville’s public works parking lot to receive sandbags to place them at their homes as floodwaters rise from Lake Tetonka on Friday.
Hannah Yang | MPR News

It’s been a lot of rain for Minnesota.

The state saw double to quadruple the normal rainfall in areas around Minnesota so far in June. With already saturated soils across most of eastern and southern Minnesota, flooding has become a concern for both regions.

The following are rainfall totals were collected from Thursday to Saturday by the observer network from the National Weather Service.

  • 8.88 inches, Lake Park, Iowa

  • 8.3 inches, Mankato

  • 8.01 inches, St. James

  • 7.82 inches, Garretson, S.D.

  • 7.70 inches, Butterfield

  • 7.5 inches, Chandler

  • 7.23 inches, Beaver Creek

  • 7.05 inches, Bigelow

  • 7 inches, Janesville

  • 6.5 inches, Austin

  • 6.2 inches, Wykoff

  • 6.03 inches, Brewster

  • 5.5 inches, Worthington

  • 5.37 inches, Edgerton

  • 5.15 inches, Rochester

  • 4.84 inches, Stewartville

  • 4.48 inches, Swea City, Iowa

  • 4.47 inches, New Ulm

  • 4.42 inches, Waseca

  • 4.32 inches, Hartland

  • 4.24 inches, Milroy

  • 4.22 inches, Sleepy Eye

  • 4.15 inches, Okabena

  • 3.81 inches, Springfield

  • 3.47 inches, Northfield

  • 2.13 inches, Minneapolis

  • 2.08 inches, Arlington

  • 2.06 inches, Montevideo

