How much rain did we get? Rainfall totals from around Minnesota

It’s been a lot of rain for Minnesota.

The state saw double to quadruple the normal rainfall in areas around Minnesota so far in June. With already saturated soils across most of eastern and southern Minnesota, flooding has become a concern for both regions.

The following are rainfall totals were collected from Thursday to Saturday by the observer network from the National Weather Service.

8.88 inches, Lake Park, Iowa

8.3 inches, Mankato

8.01 inches, St. James

7.82 inches, Garretson, S.D.

7.70 inches, Butterfield

7.5 inches, Chandler

7.23 inches, Beaver Creek

7.05 inches, Bigelow

7 inches, Janesville

6.5 inches, Austin

6.2 inches, Wykoff

6.03 inches, Brewster

5.5 inches, Worthington

5.37 inches, Edgerton

5.15 inches, Rochester

4.84 inches, Stewartville

4.48 inches, Swea City, Iowa

4.47 inches, New Ulm

4.42 inches, Waseca

4.32 inches, Hartland

4.24 inches, Milroy

4.22 inches, Sleepy Eye

4.15 inches, Okabena

3.81 inches, Springfield

3.47 inches, Northfield

2.13 inches, Minneapolis

2.08 inches, Arlington

2.06 inches, Montevideo