As a damp Mankato recovers, some of southern Minnesota continue to flood

Much of southwest Minnesota experienced flash flooding and rising water levels in its rivers and lakes from heavy rainfall, shutting down highways, county roads and trails.

Meanwhile, Mankato residents and businesses spent Saturday cleaning up from the deluge that flooded streets and basements a day earlier.

At the Wooden Spoon in Old Town Mankato, owner Natasha Frost sent her staff home early to get ahead of the flash flooding that overtook Riverfront Drive.

A City of Mankato employee gives a thumbs up to a coworker as they cleaned mud out of a parking ramp that was flooded on Friday and left many cars submerged underwater. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Parking ramps near downtown filled with water, and businesses spent the day cleaning out trash and debris. The city declared a local emergency, which can help the city receive assistance related to flooding if a state or federal disaster is declared.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

While she’s thankful her business is relatively OK, Frost thinks of others in Mankato weren’t so lucky.

“We’re not in this alone,” Frost said. “These are unchartered territory for many of the small businesses and homeowners.”

Meanwhile, Mankato residents tossed out damaged property at a debris collection site. They drove up in vehicles and discarded ripped up carpet, warped wooden furniture and soaked sofas.

Judson Bottom Road in North Mankato has been closed due to a rock slide on the road that hugs the Minnesota River. Photographed on Friday. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Stacie Vanoverbeke and Jane Krummel came by to toss out Vanoverbeke’s classroom materials that were damaged by the flooding. She also lost some of her childhood belongings, including an Easy-Bake oven and a Lite-Bright set.

“It’s sad and you can’t find square pegs anymore! Most of them are round,” Vanoverbeke said.

At least 19 other basements in the city were flooded. But not everyone’s had a chance to make it to the debris collection site yet.

The Minnesota River is expected to crest at 28 feet on Monday morning.

Jeff Bengston, associate director for public safety, says the community is hanging on. “People are just working through it,” he said. “It’s difficult for those that are impacted. But those, they’re doing their best to work through it.”

Elsewhere in Minnesota, Rice County declared a state of emergency on Saturday. The Cannon River at Northfield was forecasted to crest at 1 a.m. on Sunday. Faribault opened a self-service sandbag station, and Morristown provided residents with sandbag supplies at its Public Works Building.

Mud left on a car in a lower level of a parking ramp in downtown Mankato on Saturday. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Like many places, Rice County has barricaded flooded roads. But some drivers are ignoring barricades. Joseph Johnson, the county’s director of emergency management, said people should avoid that temptation.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” Johnson said. “You don’t know what’s happened over the last 24 hours of that road. It could be washed out. It takes about 12 inches of water to wash a vehicle away and about 6 inches to sweep you off your feet. The water the water is moving right now, it is extremely dangerous right now to be out in the flood water.”

Windom, a town of about 4,800 people, received 1.25 inches of rain on top of earlier heavy downpours, and the Des Moines River there had a record crest.

“We’re having a tough time just keeping up, putting up barricades,” city council member Jenny Quaid said. “We put barricades up, and then all of a sudden the water’s rising so much, the barricade’s way back in the water.”

Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said southern Minnesota has been hit hard in the last two days, receiving between 7 to 10 inches of rainfall. Similar rainfall submerged the town of Cook in northeastern Minnesota this week.

It helped that the rain followed a prolonged drought and dry winter, according to Hewett, but any further rain showers could potentially spell disaster.

“Unfortunately, now that we’ve seen so much rain in this area, even just that half inch or you know anything extra, can cause this kind of minor urban or street flooding,” Hewett said.