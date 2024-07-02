How will Minneapolis respond to homelessness after SCOTUS says sleeping outside can be a crime?

Cities across the country are now faced with a decision: Should they criminally punish homeless people for sleeping in public outdoor spaces?

Last Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled bans on people sleeping outside did not amount to an Eighth Amendment violation — or cruel and unusual punishment — even when shelter space is scarce. Many homeless advocates are outraged. Some municipalities are applauding the decision.

In Minnesota’s largest city, public camping is illegal — but it doesn’t come with criminal consequences. Enrique Velázquez, Minneapolis director of regulatory services who oversees the city’s response to homeless encampments, says that is not likely to change.

“To my knowledge, we’ve never issued a criminal penalty or citation to individuals who are experiencing homelessness, just for the sake of being homeless. I don’t envision that we will,” he said.

Minneapolis does, however, disperse encampments. This year, the city has evicted Camp Nenookaasi repeatedly; the camp moved a few blocks away each time.

Velázquez says the city evicts encampments if officials believe they pose a risk to the residents or the public.

