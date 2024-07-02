Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Morning Edition
Cathy Wurzer and Gracie Stockton

How will Minneapolis respond to homelessness after SCOTUS says sleeping outside can be a crime?

Two people hold up signs
Minneapolis residents Donna Neste (left) and John Richard hold up signs during a Minneapolis City Council meeting on Jan. 31.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Cities across the country are now faced with a decision: Should they criminally punish homeless people for sleeping in public outdoor spaces?

Last Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled bans on people sleeping outside did not amount to an Eighth Amendment violation — or cruel and unusual punishment — even when shelter space is scarce. Many homeless advocates are outraged. Some municipalities are applauding the decision.

In Minnesota’s largest city, public camping is illegal — but it doesn’t come with criminal consequences. Enrique Velázquez, Minneapolis director of regulatory services who oversees the city’s response to homeless encampments, says that is not likely to change.

“To my knowledge, we’ve never issued a criminal penalty or citation to individuals who are experiencing homelessness, just for the sake of being homeless. I don’t envision that we will,” he said.

Minneapolis does, however, disperse encampments. This year, the city has evicted Camp Nenookaasi repeatedly; the camp moved a few blocks away each time.

Velázquez says the city evicts encampments if officials believe they pose a risk to the residents or the public.

Camp Nenookaasi coverage

Listen to his full conversation with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer on Morning Edition by clicking on the player above.