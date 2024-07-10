‘Rain bomb’ drops torrential rain in Minneapolis, west Twin Cities metro area

A sudden downpour in Minneapolis and the west Twin Cities metro area caused power outages, hail and high winds.

“It was what some people call a rain bomb,” said MPR News chief meteorologist Paul Huttner. “These storms that are localized and they just blow up and just dump a tremendous amount of rain quickly and then move on.”

Parts of Minneapolis saw an 1 to 2 inches of rain in less than an hour, Huttner said.

As heavy rain falls, traffic delays occur and water gushes from manhole covers around Ford Parkway in St. Paul on Wednesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Xcel Energy is reporting thousands of homes and businesses without power in the Twin Cities. As of 4 p.m., Xcel reported about 10,000 customers without power in the metro.

Support the News you Need Gifts from individuals keep MPR News accessible to all - free of paywalls and barriers.

The storms produced gusty winds and torrential rain, and there were reports of penny-size hail in Minneapolis.

The storms sent people scrambling for cover on what had been an otherwise pleasant summer afternoon.

At a farmers’ market in Coon Rapids, the rain started up, then came a downpour and strong winds.

A car drives through a flooded side street in south Minneapolis during a torrential downpour on Wednesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

“We had straight line winds gusting far harder than I’ve witnessed before at a market. Losses here were a lot of vendors’ equipment is destroyed, their tents are gone. And of course that’s the biggest thing,” said Larry Golyer, who runs the Anoka County farmers’ markets.

“No injuries that we can tell, and tents hit a few cars, but other than that it was just a mess."

Golyer said a lot of produce and goods were damaged by the storm.

The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. Other parts of Minnesota are also seeing rain and thunderstorms.