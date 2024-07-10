Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Weather
MPR News Staff and Peter Cox

‘Rain bomb’ drops torrential rain in Minneapolis, west Twin Cities metro area

Heavy rain on a street
As heavy rain falls, traffic delays occur and water gushes from manhole covers around Ford Parkway in St. Paul on Wednesday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

A sudden downpour in Minneapolis and the west Twin Cities metro area caused power outages, hail and high winds.

“It was what some people call a rain bomb,” said MPR News chief meteorologist Paul Huttner. “These storms that are localized and they just blow up and just dump a tremendous amount of rain quickly and then move on.”

Parts of Minneapolis saw an 1 to 2 inches of rain in less than an hour, Huttner said.

Heavy rain on a street
As heavy rain falls, traffic delays occur and water gushes from manhole covers around Ford Parkway in St. Paul on Wednesday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Xcel Energy is reporting thousands of homes and businesses without power in the Twin Cities. As of 4 p.m., Xcel reported about 10,000 customers without power in the metro.

The storms produced gusty winds and torrential rain, and there were reports of penny-size hail in Minneapolis.

The storms sent people scrambling for cover on what had been an otherwise pleasant summer afternoon.

At a farmers’ market in Coon Rapids, the rain started up, then came a downpour and strong winds.

A flooded street
A car drives through a flooded side street in south Minneapolis during a torrential downpour on Wednesday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

“We had straight line winds gusting far harder than I’ve witnessed before at a market. Losses here were a lot of vendors’ equipment is destroyed, their tents are gone. And of course that’s the biggest thing,” said Larry Golyer, who runs the Anoka County farmers’ markets.

“No injuries that we can tell, and tents hit a few cars, but other than that it was just a mess."

Golyer said a lot of produce and goods were damaged by the storm.

The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. Other parts of Minnesota are also seeing rain and thunderstorms.