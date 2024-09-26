September heat and turning leaves: where to catch fall colors

After weeks of an unusually steamy September, the temperature will remain above normal in coming days statewide. A sunny and dry weekend lies ahead, great for seeing the beginning of changing leaves.

The latest fall colors map from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) suggests your best chances at of seeing some early autumn colors is in northern Minnesota with the start of notable color in the Iron Range and near North Dakota, as well as a burst of changing colors along the state’s southern border.

The best places to find fall colors for the weekend of Sept. 27 in Minnesota are in the northeast and northwest regions of the state. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Here are a few state park suggestions from the DNR to enjoy this weekend:

Support Local News When breaking news happens, MPR News provides the context you need. Help us meet the significant demands of these newsgathering efforts.

Iron Range and North Shore

This park is on the northeastern edge of the changing colors. The leaves of aspens will be hard to miss along the park’s Lake Superior shoreline, solidified lava flow and beautiful hiking trails.

The leaves are a bit premature in their changing process, but catch the beginning of fall as you stroll on the Benson Lake Boardwalk. Wildlife both big and small share the park’s trails with appearances from snowshoe hares and moose.

Northwestern Minnesota

This holds one of the largest and best prairie preserves in the state. Peek at the fall foliage of elm, ash, cottonwood, oak and basswood along the shore of the Buffalo River, while gazing over dozens of wildflower and tallgrass species in the Bluestem Trail.

Leaves are 25 to 50 percent through their color-changing at Lake Bronson State Park. Lake access is currently closed, but you can fish below the dam. Enjoy the backdrop of fall colors as you walk the excellent Prairie and Aspen Parkland Habitat.

Fall colors are seen from the top of Palisade Head near Lake Superior Oct. 11, 2023 near Silver Bay, Minn. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Enjoy seven miles of hiking trails — especially around the Agassiz Trail Loop, to start spotting the signs of changing leaves and wildflowers in blooms. Old Mill State Park provides trails that are an easy jaunt into both the woods and the prairie, and don’t forget the park’s historic log cabin and steam-powered flour mill.

Hayes Lake is home for crappies, sunfishes, large mouth basses and northerns. Birdwatchers have spotted over 200 different species and the occasional black bear, porcupine or otter can make an appearance. Spot autumn colors with fall foliage 25 to 50 percent changed.

Southern Minnesota

Highlights of this park include birdwatching, hiking, camping and the beginning of changing leaves. With woodducks and woodpeckers in abundance and late summer butterflies, the 25 to 50 percent changing leaves are a site to behold.

Catch the changing colors of prairie grasses like little bluestem, side-oats grama, porcupine, Indian, and switch grasses and blooming wildflowers including lead plant, rattlesnake master, prairie clover, prairie smoke, bottle gentian, blazing star, black-eyed susan and numerous coneflowers. The shores of the Albert Lea Lake are hugged by an oak savanna formed as the last major glacier retreated.