Minneapolis News
Estelle Timar-Wilcox

Protestor charged with fourth-degree assault in University of Minnesota divestment occupation

a person holds a palestinian flag in front of a building
Supporters wait outside the Hennepin County Courthouse for 11 arrested divestment protesters on Wednesday, in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Eleven people were released from the Hennepin County Jail on Wednesday following their arrests at a protest on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus on Monday calling for divestment from Israel. 

Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Robyn Harbison with fourth-degree assault. Harbison is a U of M alum and was released from custody pending a future court date, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

The other 10 people arrested are not facing charges at this time.

A group of people hug
Protesters hug those held at the Hennepin County Jail after they were released on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Eleven students and alumni were arrested on Oct. 21 following a pro-Palestinian protest on the University of Minnesota campus.
Sophia Marschall | MPR News

“After review, decisions on felony-level charges in 10 cases have been deferred pending additional routine investigation, including any information connecting specific individuals to specific acts, damages, and costs,” a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.

About 30 people waited outside the jail to greet the 11 arrestees as they left on Wednesday. The group of arrestees included eight current students and three recent graduates, according to student organizers.

The 11 protesters entered Morrill Hall on the university’s Twin Cities campus on Monday, following a student march calling on the university to divest from Israel and weapons manufacturers. Students were also protesting campus policies limiting protests to certain hours and locations.

people wait outside a building
Jeremy R. (center) waits outside the Hennepin County Courthouse for 11 divestment protesters arrested Monday, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

“We’re gonna keep being here as long as it takes for the university to divest its weapons manufacturer investments and bonds from Israel,” Harbison said after being released from jail Wednesday.

The arrested protesters were among those who occupied Morrill Hall on Monday, blocking some entrances and exits with furniture and bike locks. Campus administrators say protesters spray painted over security cameras and broke windows inside. 

Police entered the building later that evening and made arrests. Students continued protests over recent days following the arrests, rallying outside the Hennepin County Jail and leading rallies on campus.

a man carries a flag
Thomas Bausch, 75 waits outside the Hennepin County Courthouse for 11 divestment protesters arrested Monday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News
protesters gather in front of a building
A supporter chants "Free Palestine" through a megaphone alongside other supporters while waiting outside the Hennepin County Courthouse for 11 divestment protesters arrested Monday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News
the message protesting is not a crime is written in chalk
Supporters wrote "Protesting is not a crime" in chalk on the ground outside the Hennepin County Courthouse.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

MPR News photo and visual intern Sophia Marschall contributed to this report.