Minneapolis officials may be near agreement on federal oversight of MPD

Minneapolis leaders will meet Monday morning to review a tentative agreement on a federal consent decree.

The consent decree — a federal tool for oversight of police — will likely mandate extensive reforms to the Minneapolis Police Department. City officials have been working with the Department of Justice to reach an agreement since June 2023, when a federal investigation found patterns of racism and excessive force in MPD.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey last week scheduled Monday morning’s special City Council meeting. The council, mayor and city attorney are expected to hold a closed-door briefing on the agreement, followed by a public vote. If approved, the agreement will be filed in federal court.

The Department of Justice opened its investigation in 2021 after the police murder of George Floyd the previous year. After extensive interviews with members of the community and department personnel, it concluded that MPD used dangerous techniques and weapons against people unnecessarily, and treated residents differently based on race. It also alleged the department mishandles complaints and accountability for officers.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

Marcia Howard, a local teacher and activist, takes notes during a June 2023 community morning meeting to discuss the findings of a comprehensive investigation into the city's police department. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The report recommended a revamp to use-of-force policies, training and reporting. Those are changes that could be mandated in a consent decree.

Other consent decrees in cities including New Orleans, Seattle, Portland and Cleveland have mandated a variety of reforms, such as civilian oversight of police, altered use-of-force policies and new training on weapons use and engaging with people with mental illness.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara has experience administering a consent decree. He came to Minneapolis from Newark, which has been under a consent decree since 2016.

Addressing Minneapolis officers last week, O’Hara said he’ll remain committed to improving staffing levels and supporting officers’ safety and mental health, as the department prepares to take on the change likely required by a consent decree.

“When we focus on the right priorities, supporting one another, engaging with our community and remaining committed to our shared values, we can and we will navigate this process successfully and emerge stronger,” O’Hara said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara speaks at a press conference on Aug. 7, 2023. Jon Collins | MPR News

The decree would remain in place until an independent monitor determines the city has met all the requirements — likely several years later.

If enacted, Minneapolis would be the first city in the nation under both federal and state consent decrees. A state-level settlement agreement was reached in 2023, after an investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights also found a pattern of racism in the department.

The department is approaching March deadlines under the state agreement. It will need to have new policies governing use of force, body camera use and interactions with minors. It’s also required to make substantial progress on a backlog of complaints against officers.

Advocates for a consent decree are hoping to see it finalized before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who opposed federal oversight of police departments during his first term in office.