Aspen Ideas Festival: Hidden Brain podcast about humans and machines

NPR's Shankar Vedantam hosts his Hidden Brain podcast LIVE at the Aspen Ideas Festival. He talks with Kate Darling of MIT about how we interact with machines, and what her research tells us about empathy, intelligence, consciousness, and the way humans relate to other humans.

Kate Darling says the line we draw between humans and machines has more to do with consciousness than with intelligence. And her research shows the way we treat robots (and animals, for that matter) has implications for the way we treat other human beings.

Shankar Vedantam is social science correspondent for National Public Radio and is the author of "The Hidden Brain: How Our Unconscious Minds Elect Presidents, Control Markets, Wage Wars, and Save Our Lives." His podcast is called Hidden Brain.

Kate Darling is a Research Specialist at the MIT Media Lab and a Fellow at the Harvard Berkman Center. A leading expert in robot ethics, her interest is in how technology intersects with society.

Recorded at the Aspen Ideas Festival June 29, 2017.