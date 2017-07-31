Aspen Ideas Festival: Living in the surveillance economy

An Aspen Ideas Panel on surveillance Dan Bayer | The Aspen Institute

What are the pros and cons of living in what people are calling a "surveillance economy?" A lot of data collection is going on-- and even tracking of our whereabouts--- via public cameras, our smart phones, web browsing, and even some home appliances. Who gets to know this information, and can they sell it?

An Aspen Ideas Festival panel explores the implications of all the data and video that is collected on each and every one of us. It comes from smart phones transmitting our locations, to ads following us as we browse the web, and home appliances and devices watching us in our own homes.

Is this tracking and data collection a threat to our privacy, or even our democratic values? Or will it go a long way to improve our health, our social programs, and our policing and military strategies, among other societal and personal benefits?

The moderator on June 27, 2017 was Julia Angwin, a former reporter for the Wall Street Journal who is now a reporter for Pro Publica. Her book is titled, "Dragnet Nation: A Quest for Privacy, Security and Freedom in a World of Relentless Surveillance."

Rebecca MacKinnon is director of the Ranking Digital Rights Project at New America, and a former journalist. She is the author of "Consent of the Networked."

Anita Allen is vice provost and a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, and the author of "Unpopular Privacy."