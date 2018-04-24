Listen to all of MPR News' Peabody-winning 74 Seconds podcast

On Tuesday, the MPR News podcast 74 Seconds received a Peabody Award for Radio/Podcast.

The 22-episode 74 Seconds podcast tells the story of the first police shooting to go to trial in the state of Minnesota.

In July 2016, officer Jeronimo Yanez shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop in a Twin Cities suburb. The world watched the aftermath, live on Facebook. Yanez was charged in Castile's death. Jurors found him not guilty on all charges June 16, 2017.

Peabody award winners will be announced on April 24 this year. MPR News has won three Peabody Awards — two in the late 1970s and most recently in 2015 for its "Betrayed by Silence" investigation.

This year's Peabody finalists for podcasts and radio include a list of other must-listen stories:



Promo: Coming soon A man is dead, his last moments captured on Facebook Live. The police officer who pulled the trigger is now on trial. What happened the night of July 6, 2016? And what happens now?

Episode 1: The driver Meet Philando Castile, the elementary school cafeteria worker whose name became a chant and whose face became a symbol.

Episode 2: The officer When he pulled over Philando Castile, Jeronimo Yanez was working the night shift, patrolling three small Twin Cities suburbs. His law enforcement career was largely unremarkable. Now, he's about to go on trial.

Episode 3: The traffic stop What we know — and what we don't know — about those 74 seconds, and the Facebook video that made millions of people witnesses to Philando Castile's final moments.

Episode 4: The world is watching After Philando Castile's death, people marched, they chanted, they camped out in front of the governor's mansion. But no one was sure what would happen next.

Trial, Day 1: Jury selection begins In the first of our trial updates, 50 potential jurors are sworn in, given questionnaires and instructed in the basics of the case against Yanez.

Trial, Day 4: Getting to 23 As the first week of the trial ends, the jury in the case starts to take shape. Plus: Why choosing a jury for the trial of a police officer is different than for other cases.

Trial, Day 5: The dashcam and Diamond Reynolds After Philando Castile's death, people marched, they chanted, they The jury is seated, the defense and prosecution have made their opening statements, and the first of the witnesses take the stand -- including the woman who brought this case to the attention of millions.

Trial, Day 6: Yanez's partner testifies On the second day of testimony, two of the witnesses closest to the shooting — Diamond Reynolds and police officer Joseph Kauser — take the stand.

Trial, Day 8: The prosecution rests, the defense begins By the fourth day of testimony, the prosecution has rested, the defense has moved for acquittal, and we expect to hear soon from Jeronimo Yanez himself.

Trial, Day 9: Jeronimo Yanez takes the stand "I thought I was going to die," Jeronimo Yanez told the jury. "I had no other choice."

Trial, Day 10: The jury deliberates The prosecution and defense rest their cases. The judge issues detailed instructions. And the case is left in the hands of the jury.

Trial, Day 11: Preparing for a verdict The jury is about to go into its third day of deliberations. And while the Twin Cities waits for a verdict, a St. Paul police commander explains his department's layered approach to handling large groups and tense moments.

Jury at an impasse The judge re-read jurors a portion of the instructions he'd given them on Monday. "You should not hesitate to reexamine your views and change your opinion if they become erroneous, but you should not surrender your honest opinion simply because other jurors disagree or merely to reach a verdict."

Trial, Day 14: The verdict On Friday, on the fifth day of deliberation, the jury in the trial of Jeronimo Yanez reached a verdict: Not guilty on all counts. We called reporter Riham Feshir, at the courthouse, in the minutes after the verdict was announced.

After the verdict We already know the outcome. But even though the trial has come to an end, for a lot of people, this story is not over.

The dashcam video Four days after the verdict, investigators released the video: It's the first time those 74 seconds have been shown outside the courtroom.

An inventory of Philando Castile's Car The car Castile was driving became a central piece of evidence in the case. It was towed away by authorities, photographed for the investigation.The things in his car, when you look through them, are all about another: Another dinner. Another day at work. Another flat tire. Another winter.

The documents and the juror We dig into the case's investigative files and what they tell us about the night of shooting. Plus: One of the jurors in the trial sits down for an extended interview, to offer more insight into deliberations.

The anniversary of the shooting On July 6, 2017, Philando Castile's family and friends marked one year since the traffic stop when he was killed. Plus: What's coming next from the 74 Seconds team.

To be black and armed in Minnesota 'There's this fear about a black man with a gun,' said Lucky Rosenbloom, a firearms trainer — who says he's likely the only African-American trainer in the state of Minnesota.

The shooting of Justine Ruszczyk On July 15, the Twin Cities had its third high-profile police shooting in less than two years.