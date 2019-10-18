MPR News AM Update: Minnesota's disturbing student survey

Good morning and happy Friday. Here are 283 words of news to start your day.

A warmer weekend is in store. On Friday, statewide highs in the mid 60s, except on the chillier shores of Lake Superior. It’ll be breezy with lows in the mid 40s. The Twin Cities have a 30 percent chance of showers at night. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Minnesota students feel worse mentally and emotionally, and less safe and engaged in school. The most recent Minnesota Student Survey of fifth, eighth, ninth and 11th graders has the state’s education commissioner concerned. "Our students are talking to us and we must listen.”

Mark Dayton’s official portrait is here. The former governor’s legacy, painting-wise, shows him standing in front of the Capitol he helped restore. Minnesota artist Paul Oxborough depicted Dayton in a dark suit on a sunny winter day. For his part, Dayton likes the focus on the restoration: “This fabulous renovation will shine long after I’m gone, and I would like to be remembered for chairing the commission which guided it throughout.”

There’s an election in a few weeks. Don’t know who’s running? You’re not alone. We have you covered with this guide to help you find what will be on your ballot Nov. 5.

It’s going to be a snowy winter. “We have a greater-than-normal chance of having a wetter-than-normal winter. We're in the 40 to 50 percent range for that. So it's not like its guaranteed to happen,” said Chris O'Brien, a meteorologist with the Twin Cities National Weather Service office. Take that how you will.

Rick Perry is resigning as Energy Secretary.President Trump says he already has a replacement in mind for the Cabinet member who has become a key figure in Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

