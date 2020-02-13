Thursday a.m. update: Well hello arctic blast

Welcome to the chilly Thursday, and good morning. Here’s what you need to know for the day.

Bundle up thick Thursday. The highest high in the state is 3. In the Twin Cities, the high is 1 below zero with 10 to 15 mph winds. At night, statewide lows range from 10 below to 20 below. Metro lows around 12 below with wind chills down to 20 below and 30 below zero. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Time to bust out our cold-weather layering guide again. News to the state or looking for a couple of pro tips? Read this.

Coronavirus is as close as Madison, Wis. Still, Minnesota health officials say they’re ready. “I want people to know that this is something that we think about all the time,” the state’s infectious disease director says.

Metro Transit trains and buses are getting more cops. Responding to an increase in aggravated assaults and robberies, plus two killings, on transit routes, the agency is adding patrols, staff, expanding cleaning services and adding plain-clothes officers.

A recall alert on an insulin pump model. KARE 11 reports on a recall of the MiniMed 600 series insulin pump, which could be supplying an incorrect dose.

"All of a sudden, Amy Klobuchar is now a serious candidate." Agree or not, that was former Democratic National Committee chair Howard Dean’s take on CNN after the senator took nearly 20 percent of the New Hampshire primary vote. Other political observers agree.

Now, Klobuchar and others are off to Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday. MinnPost’s Gabe Schneider has a look at what’s next for her presidential bid.

Will you fight for your favorite Minnesota thing? See how your favorite Minnesota person, work of art, idea or invention stacks up in our Minnesota Made Matchup.

— Cody Nelson, MPR News

