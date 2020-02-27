Thursday a.m. update: What young Minnesotans care about

Listen

Cloudy, mild and a chance of some flurries. Twin Cities daytime highs in the mid-20s with a chance of flurries and lows around 13 at night. Statewide, highs between 15 and 30 with a chance of snow northwest in the afternoon. At night, lows range from minus 5 to 15. More on Updraft. | Forecast

What do young Minnesotans want? Really, it’s just health insurance. A new MPR News/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll found that 52 percent of Minnesotans aged 18 to 34 don’t believe people like them have access to quality, affordable health care. This is also the age group that has the highest uninsurance rate of any in Minnesota.

Climate change is a big deal, too. The poll found that 60 percent of young voters surveyed said it poses a significant threat to their community. “Climate change is looming and it doesn't really seem like we're doing much to address that,” poll respondent William Lindenberg said.

The governor says Minnesota is ready to deal with COVID-19. Tim Walz has been getting daily briefings from health officials on how ready Minnesota is to combat the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

In dealing with a potential coronavirus pandemic, preparation is key. "I feel like we're not fear-mongering, we're empowering them to take actions and steps that should this come to the point of community transmission, they will be better positioned to care for themselves and their families," said Cheryl Petersen-Kroeber with the Minnesota Department of Health. Check out this article for some tips.

Get yourself ready for the presidential primary, too. I wrote this guide that answers (hopefully) every lingering question you had about the Super Tuesday ballot-casting in Minnesota. Have a question about Super Tuesday? Let us know. Email ask@mpr.org.

The Democratic front-runner is making a stop in Minnesota on Super Tuesday Eve. Bernie Sanders has announced a rally at St. Paul’s RiverCentre on Monday night. He has Attorney General Keith Ellison’s support: "Bernie Sanders lights up Minnesota, man. When he shows up here people turn up. And it doesn't matter if it's raining or shining or what.”

St. Paul teachers are prepared to strike. Their walkout begins March 10, unless the teachers and other educators can reach a deal with the district before then.

Our latest contest is almost done; cast your ballot now. The final round of our contest for Minnesota’s most-loved thing is ready for your votes.

— Cody Nelson, MPR News

