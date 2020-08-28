Minneapolis calm overnight as curfew enforced

The streets of Minneapolis were calm overnight after looting and vandalism downtown on Wednesday night. Hundreds of National Guard troops assisted police in enforcing a second nighttime curfew, which expired at 6 a.m.

St. Paul was also under curfew through early Friday.

The unrest late Wednesday followed false rumors of a police shooting that turned out to be the apparent suicide of a murder suspect. Police quickly released video of the incident, but large crowds gathered downtown. Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew and Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard.

Thursday night, the downtown streets were empty except for hundreds of police, soldiers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers. In a news conference earlier in the evening, state Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said there would be “in excess of 1,000 peace officers” in Minneapolis and St. Paul Thursday night. Around 250 National Guard soldiers are mobilized to support law enforcement in the metro area.

Minneapolis police said officers arrested 30 people in the first hour of the curfew. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office reported 132 arrests Wednesday night, which saw groups of people smashing windows and grabbing merchandise from stores on and around Nicollet Mall.

The city is still reeling from the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was pinned to the ground three months ago by the knee of a white police officer. His killing unleashed largely peaceful protests but also several days of looting, fires and rioting, as well as a national reckoning on race and police reform.