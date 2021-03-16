Chauvin trial: Judge weighs delay as Floyd family settlement roils case

MPR News will stream live coverage of the trial on Facebook beginning at 8 a.m. Some images or material discussed during the trial will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch the morning proceedings live here:

3 things to know:

Chauvin's attorney wants trial delayed amid worries that news of a $27 million civil settlement with George Floyd’s family will taint jury selection

Judge Peter Cahill considering request; he’ll also call back jurors who’ve been picked to ask them about the settlement

Defense wants to bring up a 2019 arrest of Floyd; Cahill agreed to hear arguments today

Jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin continues Tuesday amid worries over pretrial publicity.

Judge Peter Cahill says he’s considering a request by Derek Chauvin’s attorney to postpone the trial following Friday's news of a $27 million civil settlement between Minneapolis and George Floyd’s family. The defense says it’s worried news of the payout might taint the jury pool.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson also asked for jurors to be sequestered and for the seven chosen last week to be called back for more questioning. The judge said he will call back the jurors who’ve been picked to see if they had caught wind of any civil litigation and whether it would affect their ability to be fair.

Cahill on Monday asked one potential juror, a teacher whose work involves diversity and inclusion, if he could be impartial.

“No,” the man replied. “I'm almost sick to my stomach right now.” He said he wouldn't be able to face colleagues and students after serving on the jury, no matter the verdict. He was excused from the pool.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher said the jurors who have been selected have made assurances that they could set aside any information that they’ve absorbed from outside the courtroom. He also said it would be impossible to divine how the the settlement news would tilt jurors’ opinions.

“I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much,” Cahill said, “but at the same time, I don’t find any evil intent that they are trying to tamper with this criminal case.”

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pretrial motions on Monday in the trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin. Via Court TV

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s killing while in police custody. Opening statements in the trial are expected March 29.

9th juror selected

Cahill is protecting the identities of people in the jury pool. There are cameras in the courtroom, but they are not allowed to show the potential jurors, who are identified only by number, not name.

The court, though, has collected information self-reported by the jurors. The seven seated last week include a Hispanic man; a Black man who is an immigrant; a woman who identifies as multiracial; three white men and one white woman.

Two more jurors were chosen Monday despite the concerns generated by the payout. Cahill’s court has so far seated nine of the 12 jurors and two alternates needed for Chauvin’s trial.

The eighth juror, a Black man in his 30s, was chosen midmorning Monday. He said he’d seen headlines about the trial since he received his jury summons but had not seen any news about the pretrial settlement. He said he works in the banking industry and is a youth sports coach.

The juror was asked about his views about police officers and if he’s ever seen them use more force than was needed.

Nelson read back one of the man’s written responses.

“You wrote, ‘In downtown Minneapolis I’ve seen police body slam and then Mace an individual simply because they did not obey an order quick enough,’ ” read Nelson.

The man said he didn’t see the whole altercation because he was just passing by.

The man also elaborated on an answer he gave about discrimination and whether he thinks the media makes it out to be worse than it actually is. He said discrimination is very prevalent.

“It’s well beyond what the media can even report,” he said. “Discrimination is such a broad spectrum of things. It would just be impossible for the media to cover it all. Some of the smallest things could be discrimination.”

Schleicher questioned one of the juror's statements made during questioning by the defense. The man had said he didn’t think anyone had the intent to cause Floyd’s death.

Schleicher said Chauvin’s intentions will be contested during the trial and asked him if he’d have a problem setting aside his opinion. “I don’t think it would be that difficult at all,” the juror said. “I think I can definitely look at it with an objective point of view.”

In this image taken from video, prosecutor Steve Schleicher speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pretrial motions, prior to continuing jury selection on Monday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Via Court TV

The ninth juror chosen is a white woman in her 50s who described herself as a single mother of two working in health care as an executive assistant. She said she couldn’t watch the full video of Floyd handcuffed and face down on the ground with Chauvin’s knee pressed into Floyd’s neck because she found it too disturbing.

She also said in her questionnaire she has a somewhat negative opinion of Chauvin but that he’s innocent until proven otherwise. She said she has a somewhat unfavorable opinion of Black Lives Matter.

Monday began with arguments about pretrial motions seeking to limit what expert witnesses can testify to. One motion concerned a forensic psychiatrist who will testify for the state.

Nelson said he wants to prevent the witness from testifying about Floyd’s state of mind during his interaction with officers.

Cahill agreed that while the psychiatrist can point to the video and say the actions Floyd made were consistent with someone who suffers from anxiety and or claustrophobia, but they cannot say definitively that Floyd was experiencing those conditions.

The parties did not argue about a defense motion to offer additional information about a 2019 arrest of Floyd by Minneapolis police. Cahill agreed to listen to arguments on Tuesday.

MPR News reporter Matt Sepic contributed to this report.

Trial basics

The inside of the Hennepin County courtroom where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial will take place. Via Court TV

Who’s who: A look at the key players in the trial.

Need to know: 14 key questions about the trial, answered.

Jury selection: The complex process to pick jurors who will weigh charges fairly.

MPR News on its coverage: Ahead of Chauvin’s trial, Nancy Lebens, the newsroom’s deputy managing editor, answered audience questions about our reporting plans.

George Floyd and his legacy

Community members and artists pose in front of the 13-foot tall fist sculpture in the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Jan. 18 at George Floyd's Square. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020

Remembering George Floyd, the man: Before he became a symbol in the fight for racial justice, friends say Floyd was a “gentle giant” who sought a fresh start.

Making George Floyd Square: Here’s how the site of Floyd’s killing — 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis — is being reshaped.

Calls for change: Here’s what some Floyd activists tell MPR News about their experiences with race in Minnesota, why they march and what they hope for the future.

