Chauvin trial: Big decisions loom while jury selection continues

The $27 million settlement between Minneapolis and the George Floyd family continues to hover over Derek Chauvin’s criminal trial. Jury selection continues Thursday but Friday will be a pivotal day, with the judge expected to make several decisions that will shape the trial’s future.

Judge Peter Cahill has worked this week to balance the concerns of the defense and prosecution after the settlement news roiled the court and Chauvin’s lawyer questioned whether the pretrial publicity could taint the jury pool.

On Wednesday, the judge dismissed two previously chosen jurors who said they knew of the payout; two more jurors were also added. There are nine jurors currently seated; 14 — 12 jurors and two alternates — are needed.

Cahill’s also increased the number of opportunities for attorneys to eliminate potential jurors from serving. He's allowing Chauvin's attorneys to have three extra strikes; the prosecution gets one additional strike.

Judge Peter Cahill speaks during Derek Chauvin's trial at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Screenshot of Court TV video

The judge is expected to rule Friday on defense motions seeking to move or delay the trial. He’ll also decide on a defense motion to include evidence from a 2019 Floyd arrest. Prosecutors say that evidence is prejudicial and a desperation play by the defense.

Chauvin, an ex-Minneapolis police officer, faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s killing last year while in police custody.

Opening statements in the trial are expected March 29.

Race a constant in jury selection

The challenges of finding impartial jurors in an era of 24-hour news coverage and social media have been clear all week as the defense and prosecution queried prospective jurors.

Cahill is protecting the identities of people in the jury pool. There are cameras in the courtroom, but they are not allowed to show the potential jurors, who are identified only by number, not name.

Among the nine seated as of Wednesday afternoon, there are three Black men, including two who are immigrants; a woman who identifies as multiracial; two white men; and three white women.

Two additional jurors were seated for the trial Wednesday afternoon. One was described by the court as a suburban Black man in his 40s. He said he strongly disagreed with defunding police, noting that his house was burglarized once and he had to call the police.

The second juror, chosen late in the afternoon, was described as a white woman in her 40s. In responses to the court, she said was always taught to respect police but added that she wouldn't have trouble second-guessing their decisions if needed.

“Police officers are human,” she said. “They’re not robots that are programmed to all behave in the exact same way. So I feel like as humans, they can make mistakes as well.”

Race remains an underlying constant during jury selection.

A Black man was dismissed Wednesday from the jury pool after describing past experiences with the Minneapolis Police Department.

When asked why he might want to serve on this jury, he said: “You see a lot of Black people getting killed and no one is being held accountable for it. And you wonder why or what were the decisions, and for this maybe I’ll be in the room to know why.”

Defense attorney Eric Nelson pressed the potential juror on why he wrote in his questionnaire that he strongly disagreed with the statement that the media exaggerates discrimination.

“Being a Black man in America, I experience racism on a day-to-day basis,” the juror said, insisting he could be a fair and impartial juror. “My opinion doesn’t really matter, it’s whether I can do what the judge and you guys ask me to.”

Defense attorney Eric Nelson (center) speaks during the trial of Derek Chauvin on Wednesday. Screenshot of Court TV video

Nelson found the juror's bias toward Minneapolis police troubling. He also pointed to the man’s answers, which included the word "murder," when he talked about his knowledge of the case.

The prosecution, however, said the juror was simply reflecting on his lived experience as a Black man.

