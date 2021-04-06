Chauvin trial: Top cops say Floyd restraint violated MPD policy, principles

MPR News is streaming live coverage of the trial. Some images or material discussed during the trial will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch the court proceedings live here beginning at 8:30 a.m.:

MPD chief says Derek Chauvin should have stopped subduing George Floyd once Floyd stopped resisting

Head of MPD training last year says Chauvin’s “improvised” knee maneuver not taught by MPD

Testimony resumes Tuesday morning; case expected to hinge on who or what is responsible for Floyd’s death

A key part of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial defense is that the Minneapolis officer’s use of force against George Floyd last May was appropriate and in line with department policy. But high-ranking Minneapolis police leaders have spent the past few days testifying that simply isn’t so.

That includes the department’s chief, who told jurors Monday that Chauvin should have ended his restraint of Floyd once Floyd was subdued.

“Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped,” Medaria Arradondo told the court Monday. “There is an initial reasonableness in trying to get him under control in the first few seconds.”

Once Floyd stopped resisting and then stopped responding, “to continue to apply that level of force to a person, proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way shape or form is anything that is by policy,” the chief said. “It’s not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or values.”

Arradondo, who fired Chauvin and three other officers following Floyd’s killing, noted that while the department allowed neck restraint, the training called for light to moderate pressure only; Chauvin’s maneuver was not light to moderate pressure.

Arradondo also said Chauvin violated the city policy requiring officers to render medical aid.

In cross-examining Arradondo, defense attorney Eric Nelson emphasized that department policy allowed unconscious and conscious neck restraints. He also pointed to body camera footage that appears to show Chauvin's knee on Floyd's shoulder blade when paramedics arrived.

‘That’s not what we train’

While Arradondo’s testimony was the most highly anticipated, other key police leaders emphasized that Chauvin’s use of force against Floyd was unacceptably dangerous and outside the bounds of department policy.

Inspector Katie Blackwell, who was head of the training unit last year, explained to the jury on Monday that neck restraints were allowed. But per department policy, she said officers were only allowed to use their arms in such restraints.

As she looked at a photo of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, she said: “I don’t know what kind of improvised position that is. That’s not what we train”

The Police Department banned chokeholds altogether in the wake of Floyd's killing.

Minneapolis police Inspector Katie Blackwell of the 5th Precinct answers questions under oath during the trial of Derek Chauvin Monday. Courtesy of Court TV

On Friday, the head of the Minneapolis police homicide unit testified the use of force officers used on Floyd was “totally unnecessary.”

Lt. Richard Zimmerman told jurors that after reviewing the body camera footage of police’s fatal encounter with Floyd, he concluded the officers went too far.

“Pulling him down to the ground, face down, and putting your knee on the neck for that amount of time — it’s just uncalled for,” Zimmerman said. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that’s what they felt, and that’s what they would have to feel to be able to use that kind of force.”

The most direct clue so far pointing to Chauvin’s mindset has come from the officer’s video. Last week, prosecutors played footage from Chauvin’s body camera showing a man at the scene criticizing the officer afterward for the way he restrained Floyd.

“That's one person's opinion,” Chauvin responds on the video. “We gotta put force, gotta control this guy because he's a sizable guy. Looks like he's probably on something.”

Court is set to start at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with a Zoom appearance by Morries Lester Hall, who was in the car with Floyd when he was first detained. Hall is being held on unrelated charges in Hennepin County.

Hall previously said through an attorney that he would invoke his Fifth Amendment to avoid testifying in Chauvin's trial. Nelson, the defense attorney, grilled Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross last week on whether the couple had ever bought drugs from Hall. She said they had in the past.

ER doctor recounts effort to revive Floyd

Monday began with testimony from the the doctor who pronounced Floyd dead last May. Dr. Bradford W. Langenfeld said that Floyd was in cardiac arrest when paramedics brought him to the emergency room and that Floyd showed only “pulseless electrical activity,” which he said signaled a lack of oxygen.

Dr. Bradford W. Langenfeld testifies Monday in Derek Chauvin's trial. After resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful at HCMC, he pronounced George Floyd dead. Screenshot of Court TV video

He testified that he theorized at the time that Floyd most likely died of asphyxiation. Langenfeld also said the paramedics did not tell him that Floyd had suffered a drug overdose or a heart attack.

The perspectives are important because Chauvin’s defense is arguing that the drugs in Floyd’s body and his underlying health problems caused his death.

Prosecutors are trying to prove that it was the ex-Minneapolis police officer’s actions — specifically his knee on Floyd’s neck — that killed Floyd, that the lack of oxygen was caused by compression on Floyd chest and neck by Chauvin.

Bystander video showed Chauvin with his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes as the man lay handcuffed and face down on the street, pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

Under cross-examination, Langenfeld told Chauvin’s attorney that Floyd had high carbon dioxide levels, which can be caused by the drug fentanyl, and he agreed that when someone has high carbon dioxide level, they can have a sensation of shortness of breath.

