The four former Minneapolis police officers federally charged with violating George Floyd’s constitutional rights are scheduled to make their first appearance together at a federal court hearing Tuesday morning.

The grand jury indictment alleges that the four men violated Floyd’s constitutional rights in ways that “resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of, George Floyd.” Former officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao will attend the hearing via video conferencing.

Civil rights case over Floyd's death Judge grants delay

Chauvin, who was convicted this spring of murdering Floyd and later sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison, is federally charged for holding Floyd on the ground with his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes. Thao and Kueng are charged for failing to intervene with “Chauvin’s use of unreasonable force.” All four are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from an “officer’s deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs.”

What to expect from Tuesday’s hearing

One of the motions that will be heard Tuesday by U.S. District Magistrate Judge Tony Leung is a proposal to sever the trials of the three other defendants from Chauvin.

Thao’s attorneys, Robert and Natalie Paule, argued in a filing in August that jurors may have trouble distinguishing between the acts of the different defendants and that Thao would receive a more impartial trial if he were tried separately. Kueng’s attorney argued that a joint trial would cause confusion and prejudice against Kueng.

Federal prosecutors countered that any requests for severance would be “premature” and inappropriate.

“[A]ll four of the defendants are charged with willfully acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Mr. Floyd as a result of their acts and omissions together during the same event on May 25, 2020,” according to federal prosecutors’ August court filing. “The same substantive evidence will be used at trial against each of these co-defendants.”

The judge will also hear arguments over how much evidence prosecutors will be required to turn over to defense teams. Prosecutors said in their court filing that they’ve already turned over more than 370 gigabytes of evidence, including documents, audio and video footage.

Thao, Kueng and Lane still face state criminal charges for aiding and abetting in murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s killing. That trial is scheduled to start in March, although the judge overseeing the case has said it depends on the timing of the federal trial.

Another hearing later this week

Chauvin is also scheduled to appear at a hearing on Thursday in federal court on a separate charge, for an incident during which he allegedly knelt on a 14-year-old boy for 17 minutes.

Defendants found guilty of causing bodily injury under these statutes can be imprisoned for between one and 10 years. Those convicted for actions resulting in death can be sentenced to prison for any length of time, or even a death sentence, although legal experts say that’s not likely.

Although very few officers are charged with federal civil rights violations, there have been some successful prosecutions. Former St. Paul officer Brett Palkowitsch was convicted in 2019 for kicking an unarmed Black man while a K-9 dog mauled the man’s leg. Palkowitsch was sentenced to six years in May. Another former Minneapolis police officer named Ty Jindra is scheduled to go on trial next month for stealing drugs from people who were arrested.