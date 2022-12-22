How much snow fell in your part of Minnesota? Snow reports from across the state

Parts of Minnesota saw a foot of snow Wednesday into early Thursday, adding to what’s already been a very snowy winter across much of the state.

Here’s a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and neighboring states, as of noon Thursday.

The snow that fell was of the light, fluffy variety — which means it’ll be easily picked up by strong northwest winds that are forecast to develop later Thursday and last into the weekend. Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for much of the region.

A worker shovels snow off the Irene Hixon Whitney Bridge near the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis on Thursday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

12 inches — Tofte

11.7 inches — Lutsen

8.5 inches — Green Isle

8.3 inches — Ham Lake

8.1 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Robbinsdale, Ramsey

8 inches — Lakeville

7.7 inches — Dassel

7.5 inches — White Bear Lake

7.3 inches — Shakopee, Elko New Market, Lindstrom, East Bethel and Hopkins, Circle Pines, Savage, Rogers; Knapp, Wis.

7.2 inches — New Brighton Two people walk down a street in St. Paul during a snow emergency on Wednesday. Sam Stroozas | MPR News

7 inches — Lake Elmo, Stacy, Tamarack, New Prague, Lino Lakes, Forest Lake, Chanhassen; Baldwin, Wis.; River Falls, Wis.

6.3 inches near Otsego

6.9 inches — Minneapolis, Fridley, Vadnais Heights, Coon Rapids

6.8 inches — Long Lake, Jordan, North Branch

6.7 inches — St. Paul Park

6.6 inches — Anoka, Le Center, Willmar

6.5 inches — St. Paul, Woodbury, Oakdale, Stillwater, Rosemount, Coates, Shoreview, Hutchinson

6.4 inches — Hugo, Carver, Excelsior

6.3 inches — New Ulm, Edina, Maple Grove

6.2 inches — Bayport, Prior Lake; Grantsburg, Wis. A snowy scene in Long Lake, Minn., on Wednesday. Courtesy of Lisa Ann

6.1 inches — Osseo, Belview, Falcon Heights

6 inches — Winthrop, Maple Plain, Inver Grove Heights, Victoria; Menomonie, Wis.

5.9 inches — Bloomington, Rush City, St. Michael, Champlin, New Richmond, Wis.

5.8 inches — Mendota Heights, Harris, St. Bonifacius, Mound, Big Lake

5.7 inches — Roseville, Zumbrota

5.6 inches — North St. Paul, Richfield, Pine City, Vineland, Minnetonka

5.5 inches — Garrison, Watertown, Montrose, New Hope, Red Wing, Hastings; Hudson, Wis.; Stockholm, Wis.; Eau Claire, Wis.

5.3 inches — Waseca, Pillager

5.1 inches — Libby

5 inches — Clearwater, West St. Paul, St. Cloud, Avon, St. Stephen, Milaca, Sturgeon Lake, Kerrick, Cedar Mills, Pleasant Lake, Danube, Owatonna, Montevideo, Hovland U.S. Postal Service mail carrier Rosemary Doyle makes her rounds during heavy snowfall on Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis on Wednesday. Doyle has delivered mail in the area for 15 years. She said her goal is to get pre-Christmas mail and presents delivered on time. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

4.9 inches — Moose Lake

4.7 inches — Sartell, Orrock

4.6 inches — Grand Marais, Maple Lake, Theilman; De Soto, Wis.

4.5 inches — Kimball, Northfield, Cannon Falls, Duquette, Swan River, Deerwood

4.4 inches — Gowan

4.1 inches — Two Harbors, Miesville, Paynesville

4 inches — Slayton, Rochester, Dundas, Wright, Mankato, Faribault, Viola, Dover, Holyoke, Crosby, Malmo, St. Mathias; Guttenberg, Iowa

3.9 inches — Cloquet

3.8 inches — Camp Ripley, Fairmont, Silver Bay, Merrifield; Superior, Wis.

3.7 inches — Zumbro Falls, Caledonia, Pine River; La Crosse, Wis.

3.6 inches — Albany; Decorah, Iowa Traffic on Interstate 494 in Inver Grove Heights, Minn. on Wednesday. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

3.5 inches — Brainerd, Skyline, Stewartville, Wilson, Dumfries

3.4 inches — Rice, Oronoco, Flensburg, Dakota

3.3 inches — Mound Prairie, Winona

3.2 inches — Cass Lake, Springfield

3.1 inches — Wrenshall

3 inches — Duluth, Mora, Douglas, Kasson, Rice Lake, Taft, Grand Rapids, Ashby, Hackensack, Hibbing, Leonidas, Mission

2.9 inches — Sawbill Lake

2.8 inches — Fort Ripley, St. Joseph, Elba, Mabel, La Prairie, Pontoria; St. Ansgar, Iowa

2.7 inches — Duluth airport, Warba, Coleraine, Pilot Mound

2.6 inches — Sea Gull Lake

2.5 inches — Waltham, Glenville, Fillmore, Chatfield, Palmers, Cohasset; Mayville, N.D.

2.4 inches — Brimson Lake Superior in Duluth is seen ahead of a winter storm on Wednesday. Courtesy of Christopher Paris

2.3 inches — Austin

2.2 inches — Lanesboro

2.1 inches — Keewatin, Ottertail, Taconite

2 inches — Ely, Nisswa, Federal Dam, Moorhead, Embarrass, Biwabik, Kabetogama, Celina, Dunvilla

1.8 inches — Chisholm

1.5 inches — International Falls, Cotton

1.4 inches — Cook

1.1 inches — Grand Forks, N.D.