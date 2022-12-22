Winter storm updates: As snow heads out, winds and whiteout conditions move in

Minnesota braced for the second phase of a two-part winter storm on Thursday, with northwest winds forecast to increase through the day and create blizzard conditions that could last into Saturday.

The first part — the snow — had largely ended early Thursday, with accumulations of more than a half-foot reported in some locations, including 7.4 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Now the second part — the wind — will kick in, blowing around the freshly fallen snow and producing whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills. Winds were already gusting in excess of 40 mph in parts of the Dakotas early Thursday, a sign of what's to come. Wind gusts may reach 50 mph or greater across parts of Minnesota.

Blizzard warnings will take effect around midday across much of western Minnesota, and Thursday evening across much of the east. They'll last into Saturday.

“This is not for falling snow, but blowing snow that will reduce visibilities and create whiteout conditions in those areas because, again, that snow is very light, very fluffy — and these winds are going to be intense,” MPR News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard said.

The National Weather Service’s Twin Cities office warned that “many hours of whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible as roads drift shut. In addition, arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded, with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.”

Winter storm warnings, wind chill warnings and wind chill advisories also are in place for parts of Minnesota. Gale and storm warnings are in effect on Lake Superior.

City, county and state plow crews were preparing for multiple days of long shifts to clear highways across Minnesota. There were long lines at the Twin Cities airport as travelers rushed to catch flights before winds pick up later Thursday. Many school districts canceled classes. And utility companies were bracing for another round of possible power outages.

In addition to the report from the Twin Cities airport, other snow totals reported Wednesday included:

7.3 inches at Elko New Market and Savage

6.3 inches near Otsego

6 inches at Winthrop and Maple Plain

5.5 inches at Garrison

5.4 inches in Chanhassen and Pine City

5 inches in Clearwater and West St. Paul

4.6 inches at Maple Lake

4.1 inches near Miesville

4 inches at Slayton, Rochester and Wright

3.8 inches at Pillager

Army of plows on the road

Wednesday’s snow led to more than 700 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota highways between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the State Patrol.

Those totals were just for state and federal highways, and don’t count city and county roads. There were no reports of serious injuries or fatalities.

The Waconia School district said no one was injured Wednesday afternoon when a school bus with 22 children aboard overturned along a road in Carver County.

Carver County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Patrick Barry said the bus was heading west on 74th Street near County Road 32 near New Germany when the driver lost sight of the edge of the road in the snowy weather. The tires caught in the ditch and the bus tipped on its side.

“The bus company sent additional buses and some parents came and picked up their kids, but the kids got home safely. Very fortunate on this one,” Barry said.

The Waconia school district said the bus had been traveling slowly; paramedics checked out the children before sending them on their way.

Ahead of the snow, an army of snowplows fanned out on highways across Minnesota and will remain in action as winds start to cause drifting snow.

“We do anticipate all crews to really be in action across the state,” said Anne Meyer, a spokesperson with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “So that's 200 plows in the metro area, 400 drivers — and then statewide you're looking at 800 snowplows, 1,600 drivers. That'll help in addressing some of those overnight issues. Many crews will be working 12-hour shifts to keep snowplows on the road 24 hours a day, to really tackle what we're gonna get from Mother Nature.”

In addition to MnDOT plows, city and county crews will be out, too. Meyer said drivers should check road conditions on the state's 511 website and should try to avoid driving during the worst of the storm.

Watching the airport

The storm is arriving during some of the busiest travel days of the year, ahead of Christmas.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported several dozen canceled flights early Thursday and additional delays — though many flights were still arriving and departing on time amid the lull between the snow and the wind.

Airport officials were reporting some long wait times at security checkpoints in Terminal 1 early Thursday.

Wednesday was also a busy travel day, with the airport expecting more than 30,000 travelers to pass through security — many of them rushing to beat the worst of the storm. Wednesday’s snow did cause numerous flight delays and a few cancellations; a “ground stop” due to icy conditions was in place for the airport for a time Wednesday evening.

MSP Airport spokesperson Jeff Lea said earlier Wednesday that overall, operations were moving smoothly.

“In many ways, this is a routine sort of holiday operational plan in the sense that we have peak activity and our partners … plan on that and bring in additional staff where needed,” Lea said.

Twin Cities airport officials said travelers should keep an eye on the forecast and their flight's status, and expect delays on roads near the airport.

Schools announce closures

Many school districts across southern and central Minnesota canceled classes Thursday, or moved to an e-learning day.

Among the districts canceling classes are Anoka-Hennepin, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage, Rochester, Hastings, Forest Lake, Eden Prairie, Winona, Hopkins, Lakeville, Austin, Mankato, Owatonna, New Ulm, Worthington, Morris and North Branch.

From KARE 11 Closings and delays

Districts moving students to an e-learning day include Alexandria, Becker, Windom, Waseca and Marshall.

Check with your local district for updates on the status of school.

Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools were among the districts already off this week for winter break; many others already planned to be off on Friday.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said all its recreation centers will be closed Thursday.

Some cities declare snow emergencies

Some Minnesota cities have declared snow emergencies, to help city crews trying to clear the new snow.

Cities with snow emergency parking rules in effect include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Eden Prairie and Richfield, Brooklyn Center, Robbinsdale and St. Louis Park.

Power outage concerns

Xcel Energy reported about 1,500 homes and businesses without power in its Minnesota service area early Thursday — with the largest outages, totaling more than 1,000 customers, in southern Chisago and northern Washington counties. Those outages appeared to have been mostly resolved by 6:20 a.m.

In central and northeast Minnesota, utility companies that just restored power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses which lost service amid last week's winter storm were preparing for a potential additional round of outages.

Lake Country Power and Minnesota Power said trees and branches that were weakened — but didn't fall — during the previous storm, may now topple onto power lines during this week's heavy snow and strong winds.

“The biggest threat for power outages is expected to come from trees still loaded down with snow from last week’s wet, heavy snowfall. High winds, coupled with low temperatures this week that will make the trees more brittle, could lead to more trees and limbs contacting power lines,” Minnesota Power reported. The utility said its crews have “been working since last week’s storm to pre-emptively remove trees that threaten power lines and could cause an outage.”

“Despite the preventative tree removals, power outages are still possible during this storm. Travel and working conditions are expected to be hazardous and difficult at times and could slow any response during what is expected to be bitterly cold and windy weather.”

'Madness' at grocery stores

Grocery stores across the state have been seeing a rush of customers who are both preparing for holiday gatherings and trying to beat the storm.

That includes Superfair Foods in St. James, where a winter storm warning was in effect Wednesday.

"It's been — it's been madness since Monday," said Mason Collier, a store manager. "High influx, lots of customers trying to beat the storm. And then on top of the weather is, you know, the holiday, Christmas, coming up. And that just creates madness."

Full parking lots and long checkout lines are being seen at grocery stores in the Twin Cities and elsewhere around the state, too.

Metro Transit activates cold-weather protocol

With temperatures below zero, Metro Transit activated its cold weather protocol Wednesday. People who need a warm place to stay will not be turned away from the Twin Cities' public transportation if they're unable to pay a fare.

But spokesperson Drew Kerr said the agency does not encourage people to use buses, trains or transit facilities as shelter, and should instead use public transit to access warming centers.

Kerr says managers have directed drivers and other staff to watch for anyone in need of help, and to report the information to dispatchers.

MPR News reporters Peter Cox, Matt Sepic and Jacob Aloi contributed to this report.

Winter storm watches are in effect from Wednesday through late Friday for southern, most of central and northeastern Minnesota. That includes the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Duluth, Rochester and Mankato. Wind chill watches and warnings also are in place for much of the region later this week.

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

