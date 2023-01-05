Weather

How much snow did we get? Reports from around Minnesota are in

Matt Mikus
St. Paul
Two people walk among snowy trees
Two people walk through Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

Share

With the fourth biggest January snowfall since record-keeping began, snow reports have many locations recording over a foot of snow throughout the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.

We’ve got a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and neighboring states, as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

After the storm started Tuesday with an intense burst of heavy snow and freezing rain, snowfall continued Wednesday and into early morning hours Thursday.

The Twin Cities airport officially recorded 14.9 inches of snow, but the highest recorded total for the state is just south the Twin Cities in Lakeville, with a report of 17.7 inches. Second place is Pleasant Lake, south of St. Cloud, at 17.5 inches. Savage took third with a reported 16.5 inches of snow on the ground.

  • 17.7 inches — Lakeville

  • 17.5 inches — Pleasant Lake

  • 16.5 inches — Savage

  • 16 inches — Prior Lake

  • 15.7 inches — Mendota Heights

  • 15.4 inches — Hopkins

  • 15.3 inches — Bloomington

  • 15.1 inches — Victoria

  • 15 inches — Stillwater, Chanhassen

  • 14.9 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Mahtowa

  • 14.5 inches — Raymond, Maple Lake

  • 14.2 inches — Columbia Heights, Richfield

    Two swings covered in snow
    Snow covers a swingset in Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
    Ben Hovland | MPR News

  • 14 inches — Coon Rapids, Blaine, Burnsville

  • 13.8 inches — St. Cloud

  • 13.5 inches — West St. Paul

  • 13 inches — Shoreview, Elko New Market

  • 12.9 inches — Montrose

  • 12.5 inches — Otsego

  • 12.1 inches — Oak Grove

  • 11 inches — Moose Lake, Becker

  • 9 inches — Wright

  • 8.5 inches — Duluth

  • 7.5 inches — Crosslake

  • 5.2 inches — Hermantown

  • 3.8 inches — Browns Valley

  • 2 inches — Rochester, Stewartville

Gain a Better Understanding of Today

MPR News is not just a listener supported source of information, it's a resource where listeners are supported. We take you beyond the headlines to the world we share in Minnesota. Become a sustainer today to fuel MPR News all year long.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory