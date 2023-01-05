How much snow did we get? Reports from around Minnesota are in

With the fourth biggest January snowfall since record-keeping began, snow reports have many locations recording over a foot of snow throughout the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.

We’ve got a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and neighboring states, as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

After the storm started Tuesday with an intense burst of heavy snow and freezing rain, snowfall continued Wednesday and into early morning hours Thursday.

The Twin Cities airport officially recorded 14.9 inches of snow, but the highest recorded total for the state is just south the Twin Cities in Lakeville, with a report of 17.7 inches. Second place is Pleasant Lake, south of St. Cloud, at 17.5 inches. Savage took third with a reported 16.5 inches of snow on the ground.

17.7 inches — Lakeville

17.5 inches — Pleasant Lake

16.5 inches — Savage

16 inches — Prior Lake

15.7 inches — Mendota Heights

15.4 inches — Hopkins

15.3 inches — Bloomington

15.1 inches — Victoria

15 inches — Stillwater, Chanhassen

14.9 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Mahtowa

14.5 inches — Raymond, Maple Lake

14.2 inches — Columbia Heights, Richfield Snow covers a swingset in Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

14 inches — Coon Rapids, Blaine, Burnsville

13.8 inches — St. Cloud

13.5 inches — West St. Paul

13 inches — Shoreview, Elko New Market

12.9 inches — Montrose

12.5 inches — Otsego

12.1 inches — Oak Grove

11 inches — Moose Lake, Becker

9 inches — Wright

8.5 inches — Duluth

7.5 inches — Crosslake

5.2 inches — Hermantown

3.8 inches — Browns Valley

2 inches — Rochester, Stewartville