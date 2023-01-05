How much snow did we get? Reports from around Minnesota are in
With the fourth biggest January snowfall since record-keeping began, snow reports have many locations recording over a foot of snow throughout the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.
We’ve got a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and neighboring states, as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
After the storm started Tuesday with an intense burst of heavy snow and freezing rain, snowfall continued Wednesday and into early morning hours Thursday.
The Twin Cities airport officially recorded 14.9 inches of snow, but the highest recorded total for the state is just south the Twin Cities in Lakeville, with a report of 17.7 inches. Second place is Pleasant Lake, south of St. Cloud, at 17.5 inches. Savage took third with a reported 16.5 inches of snow on the ground.
17.7 inches — Lakeville
17.5 inches — Pleasant Lake
16.5 inches — Savage
16 inches — Prior Lake
15.7 inches — Mendota Heights
15.4 inches — Hopkins
15.3 inches — Bloomington
15.1 inches — Victoria
15 inches — Stillwater, Chanhassen
14.9 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Mahtowa
14.5 inches — Raymond, Maple Lake
14.2 inches — Columbia Heights, Richfield
14 inches — Coon Rapids, Blaine, Burnsville
13.8 inches — St. Cloud
13.5 inches — West St. Paul
13 inches — Shoreview, Elko New Market
12.9 inches — Montrose
12.5 inches — Otsego
12.1 inches — Oak Grove
11 inches — Moose Lake, Becker
9 inches — Wright
8.5 inches — Duluth
7.5 inches — Crosslake
5.2 inches — Hermantown
3.8 inches — Browns Valley
2 inches — Rochester, Stewartville
Gain a Better Understanding of Today
MPR News is not just a listener supported source of information, it's a resource where listeners are supported. We take you beyond the headlines to the world we share in Minnesota. Become a sustainer today to fuel MPR News all year long.