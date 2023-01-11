Freezing drizzle causes treacherous travel across wide swath of Minnesota

Freezing drizzle overnight left a treacherous coating of ice on sidewalks, streets and highways around the Twin Cities and across much of the rest of central and southern Minnesota on Wednesday morning.

Whether walking or driving, it was tough to start — or stop — moving as ice continued to accumulate before sunrise.

“The best advice would be not to travel this morning, if you can help it,” said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Twin Cities office. “Conditions will be slowly improving throughout the day, because we will be warming to just at or above freezing. And that combined with any sort of road-treating operations will make conditions fairly good, fairly quickly. But the tricky part is — when is that exactly going to happen area-wide? It’s going to take a while.”

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a flurry of crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis across the region well ahead of the morning rush hour.

Metro Transit suspended service on all of its bus service in the Twin Cities just before 5 a.m., though light rail and Northstar rail were still operating.

And many school districts in the region delayed the start of classes Wednesday by two hours — including Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, Hastings, St. Louis Park, Big Lake, Owatonna and Lakeville. Red Wing schools are moving to a flex learning day. Check with your local district for updates.

