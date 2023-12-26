Freezing rain continues after record warmth over holiday weekend

A storm system continued to drop freezing rain on parts of the Red River Valley on Tuesday after bringing both blizzard conditions and record warmth to the region over the holiday weekend.

Utilities reported several thousand homes and businesses without power Tuesday in northern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota.

And transportation officials in the Dakotas closed stretches of interstate highway amid the icy, snowy conditions.

An ice storm warning remains in effect for the Fargo-Moorhead and Grand Forks areas until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Blizzard warnings remain in effect for western South Dakota.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for parts of northern Minnesota for ongoing chances of light freezing rain. A gale warning is in effect for Lake Superior; east winds were gusting to nearly 50 mph at the Duluth harbor early Tuesday.

Power outages

As of 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Cass County Electric Cooperative in North Dakota was reporting more than 3,700 customers without power in areas west of Fargo and Wahpeton.

“Conditions on the roads and right-of-ways are hazardous between the ice and now mud with the continuing rain, but our lineworkers are doing their best to restore power to as many members as possible,” Cass County Electric Cooperative officials reported in an update Tuesday morning. “There are several thousand members without power and over 150 unique outages at this time, and it changes with the minute.”

Otter Tail Power was reporting more than 3,800 customers without power in its North Dakota service areas west of Fargo and Wahpeton.

Xcel Energy and Lake County Power each reported several hundred customers without power in their service areas.

Highway closures

North Dakota transportation officials said Tuesday morning that Interstate 29 remained closed between Grand Forks and the Canadian border, while no travel was advised along Interstate 94 west of Valley City. Icy road conditions were reported across the eastern half of the state.

MATBUS transit service in the Fargo-Moorhead area started late due to road conditions.

In South Dakota, Interstate 90 reopened Tuesday morning after an earlier closure west of Mitchell.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported icy roads across much of northwest Minnesota. Roads were wet across the rest of the state — with some ponding on Twin Cities freeways in the wake of more than an inch of rain over the past couple of days.

Rain showers were changing over to light snow at times in the Twin Cities on Tuesday as colder air filtered into the region.

Traffic traverses icy, slushy road conditions on Tuesday morning along State Highway 9 near Beltrami, Minn. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Record highs

Monday was the warmest Christmas Day on record in parts of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service reported that the official high at the Twin Cities airport on Monday was 54 degrees. That broke the old record of 51, set back in 1922. The average high for Dec. 25 in the metro area is 26 degrees.

Duluth set a record high of 46 on Monday and St. Cloud also set a record with a high of 48 degrees. Rochester climbed to a record high of 53. That follows record highs in all of those locations on Sunday.

Ski hill woes

The warm, rainy weather has been causing problems for some downhill ski and snowboard areas in Minnesota.

Spirit Mountain in Duluth is closed Tuesday. Officials there say they hope that’ll help preserve the existing snow base and give crews time to prepare the slopes for skiing in cooler conditions forecast for Wednesday.

Wild Mountain near Taylors Falls also announced it will be closed Tuesday. Mount Ski Gull near Nisswa and Welch Village near Red Wing planned to open late.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: