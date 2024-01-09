Schools delayed, canceled as winter storm continues to affect southern Minnesota

Plows were out and schools were delayed or canceled across much of southern Minnesota on Tuesday as the area’s first significant winter storm of the season shifted eastward.

As snow winds down Tuesday in southwest Minnesota, it’ll pick up in the southeast. A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for Fillmore and Houston counties, where the National Weather Service said another 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible. Much of Iowa and Wisconsin will also see heavy snow Tuesday.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect through midday Tuesday for southwest and south-central Minnesota, where another 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible.

School delays, cancellations

The forecast for heavy snow prompted some school districts in southeast Minnesota to cancel classes.

Districts canceling classes on Tuesday included Caledonia, Fillmore Central, Houston, La Crescent-Hokah, Rushford-Peterson and Spring Grove, among others. The Decorah, Iowa, school district also canceled classes.

In southwest and south-central Minnesota, many districts opted to start two hours late on Tuesday to give plows a chance to clear the roads.

Districts starting late Tuesday include Adrian, Canby, Dawson-Boyd, Hills-Beaver Creek, Ivanhoe, Lakeview, Luverne, Lynd, Marshall, Milroy, Minneota, Murray County Central, Pipestone, Red Rock Central, Russell Tyler Ruthton, St. James, Tracy, Wabasso, Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Windom, Worthington and Yellow Medicine East. Schools in Sioux Falls, S.D., also have a two-hour late start on Tuesday.

All Minnesota West Community and Technical College campuses are opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Road conditions

The Minnesota Department of Transportation continued to report snow-covered roads Tuesday morning across much of southern and central Minnesota.

Nobles County Sheriff Ryan Kruger told MPR’s Minnesota Now on Monday that his deputies had responded to a few crashes and spinouts in the Worthington area.

“It seems like it usually takes a few snows before people get used to driving in it,” he said. “Last year at this time we were well-versed on driving in snow. But... the first snowfall always seems to bring a few people to the ditches and off-road.”

Forecasters said gusty winds could cause blowing and drifting snow through the day on Tuesday. Two more rounds of light snow are possible in the region later this week, followed by much colder air this weekend.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: