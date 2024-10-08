Minnesotans in Florida brace for arrival of Hurricane Milton; Minnesota National Guard ready to provide help

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an emergency executive order authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton.

“Minnesota will provide every resource we can to support communities across the south that have been devastated this hurricane season,” Walz said in a statement. “In this time of crisis, Minnesota’s first responders have demonstrated unyielding dedication. Their efforts are making a critical difference.”

Hurricane Milton was approaching Florida on Tuesday as a Category 4 storm — slightly weaker than the previous day, but still a dangerous storm capable of producing devastating wind and storm surge. It’s forecast to make landfall near Tampa Bay late Wednesday.

It comes less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene left much of Florida’s Gulf Coast and large parts of the southeastern United States in shambles.

Support Local News When breaking news happens, MPR News provides the context you need. Help us meet the significant demands of these newsgathering efforts.

MPR’s Cathy Wurzer spoke with retired MPR and National Weather Service Twin Cities meteorologist Craig Edwards on Tuesday morning. Edwards is now living in Fort Myers — away from the coast — and is sheltering in place for the storm.

“We’re doing all right. Got the storm shutters up yesterday, and going to help somebody else this morning get their storm shutters up. So we’re battening down,” Edwards said.

Jay McCoy puts up plywood in preparation for Hurricane Milton on Monday in New Port Richey, Fla. Mike Carlson | AP

In 2017, Edwards evacuated to Tallahassee ahead of a storm, which he said was “a nightmare.” He and his wife stayed home for Hurricane Ian in 2022 and weathered 120 mph winds with minimal problems.

Edwards said they’re most in need of gasoline as they brace for Milton.

“I told my wife, I said, ‘We’ve got plenty of time to get gas.’ Well, everybody evacuating north has sucked up all the gas, so it’s hard to find gas,” Edwards said.

He said he has a generator that he said can run for nearly two days, but is in need of gas. During Hurricane Ian, Edwards said, they didn’t lose power — only their internet connection.

‘I’m getting nervous' Minnesotan in Florida on Hurricane Milton

Walz’s statement on the Guard authorization said the Guard is working with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to determine where they may be needed.

Florida requested assistance from first responders in other states under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement that includes all 50 states.

The same compact has been used to bring assistance from Minnesota to North Carolina to help in the wake of flooding from Hurricane Helene. Two cargo helicopters and 11 soldiers headed from St. Cloud to North Carolina last week.

Dozens of utility lineworkers from Minnesota also responded to the region to help restore power in the wake of Helene. More are likely to be needed to assist in the aftermath of Milton.