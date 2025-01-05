Sales of Minnesota blackout license plates exceed 250,000 in first year

Minnesota’s new blackout license plates had a powerful first year of sales.

More than a quarter-million vehicles in the state now have the plates featuring a simple design of white letters and numbers on a black background.

The plates first went on sale on Jan. 1, 2024. Minnesota’s Driver and Vehicle Services Division reports in the first year of availability, it sold 256,387 of the plates.

That exceeds expectations that were already high; last spring, DVS officials said they expected to sell about 160,000 of the plates in 2024.

“A lot of people really like for their car to have that look,” Greg Loper, vehicle services program director for DVS, told MPR News at that time. “There’s a lot of black cars out there, there’s a lot of white cars out there right now. And so I think that the blackout plate looks cool on cars and it goes with the color scheme of a lot of cars.”

The blackout plates require a minimum $30 annual contribution which goes to support the operations of DVS, which is self-funded. Officials said strong sales of the new plates can help avert increases in filing fees for all license plates.

Gov. Tim Walz holds a new blackout license plate at the White Bear Lake DVS office on Jan. 9, 2024. Kerem Yücel | MPR News file

They were introduced in Minnesota after several other states — including neighboring Iowa — saw the popularity of similar designs.

The blackout plates were among nine new specialized license plates that went on sale in Minnesota in 2024. Six of the new designs were for Minnesota pro sports teams:

All but the MNUFC plates went on sale on Jan. 1, 2024; the Loons plates were introduced later in the year. Money raised by sports team plates goes toward the charitable foundations set up or designated by each organization.

Minnesota also introduced Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office license plates in 2024, with 3,477 sold in the first year. Money raised through sales goes to the Gaagige-Mikwendaagoziwag Reward account, which could also pay for efforts to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

The state sold 195 of its new Lions Club International plates.

The start of 2025 brings one new specialized license plate option in Minnesota: Rotary International plates are now available for purchase. They require a charitable donation to the community service organization.

The state now offers more than 120 specialty license plates.