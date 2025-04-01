Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Weather and Climate News
Andrew Krueger
Updated:

April snowstorm prompts school closings, e-learning days for Wednesday

snow plows clear a highway
MnDOT snowplows clear Interstate 94 in St. Paul during a winter storm on Dec. 19, 2024. A powerful spring storm is bringing heavy snow to much of northern Minnesota from Tuesday into Wednesday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

April has arrived with a blast of winter weather for Minnesota — and that’s causing some school districts across the state to cancel classes or move to online learning days for Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to drop heavy snow across much of central and northern Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday — with widespread snow totals of more than a half-foot expected from Moorhead and Alexandria east to Bemidji, Brainerd and the Iron Range. Parts of the North Shore may see snowfall in excess of a foot.

The snow that falls will be the heavy, wet variety — making it more challenging to clear from driveways and sidewalks.

Road conditions were already deteriorating Tuesday in western Minnesota, with snow spreading east across the state.

For the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota — some snow is possible late Tuesday, with perhaps a slushy inch or two. But the precipitation is forecast to change over to rain overnight into Wednesday.

Find forecast updates on MPR Weather’s Updraft blog.

School delays, closings for Wednesday, April 2

Closed

  • Cook County

  • Hermantown

  • Lake Superior College

  • Menahga

  • Pelican Rapids

  • Proctor

E-learning day

  • Ashby

  • Bemidji

  • Blackduck

  • Cass Lake-Bena

  • Detroit Lakes

  • Fosston

  • Frazee-Vergas

  • Henning

  • Lake Park Audubon

  • Laporte

  • Nevis

  • Park Rapids

  • Parkers Prairie

  • Perham

  • Swanville

  • Underwood

  • Wadena-Deer Creek

  • Walker Hackensack Akeley

This list will be updated as additional closings and delays are reported.

Forecast updates

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages and on its website.

Flight updates

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: