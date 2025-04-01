April snowstorm prompts school closings, e-learning days for Wednesday
Go Deeper.
Create an account or log in to save stories.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
April has arrived with a blast of winter weather for Minnesota — and that’s causing some school districts across the state to cancel classes or move to online learning days for Wednesday.
The storm is forecast to drop heavy snow across much of central and northern Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday — with widespread snow totals of more than a half-foot expected from Moorhead and Alexandria east to Bemidji, Brainerd and the Iron Range. Parts of the North Shore may see snowfall in excess of a foot.
The snow that falls will be the heavy, wet variety — making it more challenging to clear from driveways and sidewalks.
Road conditions were already deteriorating Tuesday in western Minnesota, with snow spreading east across the state.
Turn Up Your Support
MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.
For the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota — some snow is possible late Tuesday, with perhaps a slushy inch or two. But the precipitation is forecast to change over to rain overnight into Wednesday.
Find forecast updates on MPR Weather’s Updraft blog.
School delays, closings for Wednesday, April 2
Closed
Cook County
Hermantown
Lake Superior College
Menahga
Pelican Rapids
Proctor
E-learning day
Ashby
Bemidji
Blackduck
Cass Lake-Bena
Detroit Lakes
Fosston
Frazee-Vergas
Henning
Lake Park Audubon
Laporte
Nevis
Park Rapids
Parkers Prairie
Perham
Swanville
Underwood
Wadena-Deer Creek
Walker Hackensack Akeley
This list will be updated as additional closings and delays are reported.
Forecast updates
MPR News: Live weather blog and real-time radar
National Weather Service: Snowfall reports
Travel conditions
These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:
For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages and on its website.
Flight updates
If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: