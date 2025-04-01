April snowstorm prompts school closings, e-learning days for Wednesday

April has arrived with a blast of winter weather for Minnesota — and that’s causing some school districts across the state to cancel classes or move to online learning days for Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to drop heavy snow across much of central and northern Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday — with widespread snow totals of more than a half-foot expected from Moorhead and Alexandria east to Bemidji, Brainerd and the Iron Range. Parts of the North Shore may see snowfall in excess of a foot.

The snow that falls will be the heavy, wet variety — making it more challenging to clear from driveways and sidewalks.

Road conditions were already deteriorating Tuesday in western Minnesota, with snow spreading east across the state.

For the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota — some snow is possible late Tuesday, with perhaps a slushy inch or two. But the precipitation is forecast to change over to rain overnight into Wednesday.

Find forecast updates on MPR Weather’s Updraft blog.

School delays, closings for Wednesday, April 2

Closed

Cook County

Hermantown

Lake Superior College

Menahga

Pelican Rapids

Proctor

E-learning day

Ashby

Bemidji

Blackduck

Cass Lake-Bena

Detroit Lakes

Fosston

Frazee-Vergas

Henning

Lake Park Audubon

Laporte

Nevis

Park Rapids

Parkers Prairie

Perham

Swanville

Underwood

Wadena-Deer Creek

Walker Hackensack Akeley

This list will be updated as additional closings and delays are reported.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages and on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: