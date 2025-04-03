Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Weather and Climate News
MPR News Staff

April storm leads to second day of school delays, e-learning days across Minnesota

An aerial view of snow-covered streets
Snow covers State Highway 61 in Two Harbors on Wednesday, April 2. A blizzard warning was in effect for the North Shore at the time.
Minnesota Department of Transportation

Many school districts across central and northern Minnesota are starting classes late Thursday morning — or moving to online learning — to give crews more time to clear streets and highways, after a spring storm dropped more than a foot of snow.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported icy roads across most of the northern two-thirds of the state on Thursday morning — though not in the Twin Cities.

Authorities responded to dozens of crashes and spinouts amid snowy conditions on Wednesday. The storm prompted blizzard warnings for the North Shore on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

School delays, closings for Thursday, April 3

Two-hour delay

  • Alexandria

  • Benson

  • Bemidji

  • Cass Lake-Bena

  • Cook County

  • Dawson-Boyd

  • Detroit Lakes

  • Fergus Falls

  • Lake Superior (Two Harbors, Silver Bay)

  • Mahnomen

  • Minneota

  • Morris

  • New London-Spicer

  • Ortonville

  • Park Rapids

  • Perham

  • Sauk Centre

  • Wadena-Deer Creek

  • Walker Hackensack Akeley

  • Wheaton

E-learning days

  • Barnesville

  • Blackduck

  • Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

  • Frazee-Vergas

  • Hawley

  • Lake Park Audubon

  • Parkers Prairie

  • Sebeka

Additional school districts across central and northern Minnesota have changed plans for Thursday. If you don’t see your district listed above, check with your school to confirm the status of classes.

Forecast updates

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages and on its website.

Flight updates

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: