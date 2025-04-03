April storm leads to second day of school delays, e-learning days across Minnesota

Many school districts across central and northern Minnesota are starting classes late Thursday morning — or moving to online learning — to give crews more time to clear streets and highways, after a spring storm dropped more than a foot of snow.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported icy roads across most of the northern two-thirds of the state on Thursday morning — though not in the Twin Cities.

Authorities responded to dozens of crashes and spinouts amid snowy conditions on Wednesday. The storm prompted blizzard warnings for the North Shore on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

School delays, closings for Thursday, April 3

Two-hour delay

Alexandria

Benson

Bemidji

Cass Lake-Bena

Cook County

Dawson-Boyd

Detroit Lakes

Fergus Falls

Lake Superior (Two Harbors, Silver Bay)

Mahnomen

Minneota

Morris

New London-Spicer

Ortonville

Park Rapids

Perham

Sauk Centre

Wadena-Deer Creek

Walker Hackensack Akeley

Wheaton

E-learning days

Barnesville

Blackduck

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Frazee-Vergas

Hawley

Lake Park Audubon

Parkers Prairie

Sebeka

Additional school districts across central and northern Minnesota have changed plans for Thursday. If you don’t see your district listed above, check with your school to confirm the status of classes.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages and on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: