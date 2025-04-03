April storm leads to second day of school delays, e-learning days across Minnesota
Many school districts across central and northern Minnesota are starting classes late Thursday morning — or moving to online learning — to give crews more time to clear streets and highways, after a spring storm dropped more than a foot of snow.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported icy roads across most of the northern two-thirds of the state on Thursday morning — though not in the Twin Cities.
Authorities responded to dozens of crashes and spinouts amid snowy conditions on Wednesday. The storm prompted blizzard warnings for the North Shore on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
School delays, closings for Thursday, April 3
Two-hour delay
Alexandria
Benson
Bemidji
Cass Lake-Bena
Cook County
Dawson-Boyd
Detroit Lakes
Fergus Falls
Lake Superior (Two Harbors, Silver Bay)
Mahnomen
Minneota
Morris
New London-Spicer
Ortonville
Park Rapids
Perham
Sauk Centre
Wadena-Deer Creek
Walker Hackensack Akeley
Wheaton
E-learning days
Barnesville
Blackduck
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
Frazee-Vergas
Hawley
Lake Park Audubon
Parkers Prairie
Sebeka
Additional school districts across central and northern Minnesota have changed plans for Thursday. If you don’t see your district listed above, check with your school to confirm the status of classes.
Forecast updates
MPR News: Live weather blog and real-time radar
National Weather Service: Snowfall reports
Travel conditions
These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:
For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages and on its website.
Flight updates
If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:
