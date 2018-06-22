Road tripper's guide to 2018 construction season for southeast Minnesota

Planning to hit the road this summer? You might want to make sure your trip won't cross the orange cones. Here's a summary of MnDOT's big construction projects in the state.

Keep in mind that construction projects can both be delayed or finish early. Consider this only as a guide, and we'll try our best to keep it updated throughout the year. For the latest construction information, check out MnDOT's current construction website. Or call 511 for travel information.

We also aren't able to track all the local construction projects. These projects are mainly handled by or in partnership with the state transportation department.

Southeast Minnesota (MnDOT District 6)

Highway 13 Resurfacing near New Richland Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Starting at the end of April until late July, Highway 13 will see detours and lane closures from new Richland north to Highway 14. During culvert replacements beginning in May through early June, a detour will use Highway 30, Interstate 35 and Highway 14. During resurfacing, lane closures will occur with pilot cars directing traffic north and south. Cost of the project is expected to be $3.9 million.

I-35 and Hwy 14 -- Steele County near Owatonna Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

The last stage of a three year project to replace 10 bridges and reconstruct segments of Highway 14 began in April. Detour explanations for the project are available at MnDOT's website . The cost for the project is within $30-$35 million.

The Highway 19 bridge over Prairie Creek west of Cannon Falls will be rehabilitated and closed starting in May and lasting until about July 27. A detour is set for Highway 19, County Road 86, Highway 56 and Highway 19. The project is expected to cost $327,000.

Interstate 35 concrete overlay near Faribault Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Starting late July through October, traffic will be detoured on southbound Interstate 35 as four miles of the interstate receives a concrete overlay. Traffic at southbound Exit 59 will be detoured. Southbound traffic will be diverted onto northbound lanes, having both directions on the northbound lanes traffic.

Highway 42 roundabout near Eyota Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Starting early May, construction will build a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 42 and County Road 9. A detour will be set using Highway 14, County Road 10 and County Road 2. The expected cost for the project is $1.8 million.

Highway 43 Bridge near Winona Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

A multi-year project continues for a bridge rehabilitation and new bridge over the Mississippi River in Winona. The new bridge is complete and opened to traffic in 2016, but the rehabilitation on the previous bridge is expected to last until Fall 2019 or Spring 2020. Since traffic is open on the new bridge, it's not expected to be a major headache this year.

Highway 52 Preston to Harmony resurfacing Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

This resurfacing project will cause lane closures with flaggers and is expected to occur from June 11 to early August. Work will take place from the Highway 16 intersection west of Preston south 7 miles to the County Road 22. The expected cost of the project is $1.8 million.

Highway 52 Rochester resurfacing Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

About five miles of Highway 52 from Highway 63 to just past Interstate 90 will be resurfaced starting July 9 and lasting until late fall. Traffic will see long-term lane closures and can expect delays during more dense travel times. The project is expected to cost $6.6 million.

Highway 63 Red Wing Bridges over Mississippi River and Highway 61 Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

A multi-year project that is expected to continue until August 2020 will continue construction starting in April. A new bridge will be built over Highway 61, along with construction continues on Highway 63 bridge over the Mississippi River. Traffic on 825th Street will be detoured. 3rd Street from Potter Street to Plum Street will be closed through Fall of 2018. Access across the bridge on Highway 63 will require traffic to use a "button hook" ramp.

Highway 63 Resurfacing from Zumbro Falls to Rochester Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Highway 63 will be resurfaced and bridges will be repaired between the Highway 63 and 75th Street roundabout in Rochester to the Zumbro River bridge in Zumbro Falls. From early May to August, traffic on Highway 63 will be detoured west at 75th Street Northwest to Highway 52 to Highway 60 east to Zumbro Falls. Local traffic will have access. Cost is expected to be $6.9 million.

Highway 63 Resurfacing north of Zumbro Falls Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Asphalt repaving work on Highway 63 north of the Zumbro River Bridge in Zumbro Falls to County Road 78 will start in August and last until October. There could be short delays on the road, and lane closures with flaggers during the work. Cost for the project is $3.85 million.

Traveling to another region in the state? Check out the rest of our construction guide.