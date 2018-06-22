Road tripper's guide to 2018 construction season for southwest Minnesota

Planning to hit the road this summer? You might want to make sure your trip won't cross the orange cones. Here's a summary of MnDOT's big construction projects in the state.

Keep in mind that construction projects can both be delayed or finish early. Consider this only as a guide, and we'll try our best to keep it updated throughout the year. For the latest construction information, check out MnDOT's current construction website. Or call 511 for travel information.

We also aren't able to track all the local construction projects. These projects are mainly handled by or in partnership with the state transportation department.

Southwest Minnesota (MnDOT District 8)

Highway 19 Bridge Rehabilitation Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Work is ongoing on rehabilitating the historic bridge over Redwood River north of the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 68 in Marshall. Drivers are asked to use Highway 59 and Highway 23 as a detour during the construction, which is expected to last until mid-June. The estimated cost is $660,000.

Highway 19 and Highway 71 in Redwood Falls Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Starting in the summer of 2018, there will be construction of a continuous two-way left turn lane from south of Minnesota Street to Patton Street, and a two-way left turn lane from East Tin Street to 2nd Street. The project will also include three signal improvements at intersections at North Swain Street, North Dekalb Street, and County Road 101. The project is expected to cost $3.6 million.

Highway 22 and Highway 55 Eden Valley Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

This project started in early May and drivers will see alternating lane closures, pilot cars and flaggers as crews work to resurface Highway 22 from Highway 12 to Highway 55. The project cost is expected to be $2.7 million. This project is also connected to the Highway 55 Eden Valley to Watkins project.

Highway 23 near Marshall Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

The project is expected to begin in the summer and will build a reduced conflict intersection (j-turn) at Highway 23 and Lyon Street, as well as a restricted left turn on Highway 23 and Clarice Street. Cost is expected to be $1.6 million.

The project would create a direct connection for BNSF rail movements between two existing main track subdivisions, the Morris subdivision that parallels Highway 12 west of Willmar and the Marshall subdivision that parallels Kandiyohi County Road 55/County Road 15 and Highway 23. Construction will help reduce the number of trains traveling through downtown Willmar. The project will last until 2021.

This project started in early May and drivers will see alternating lane closures, pilot cars and flaggers as crews work to resurface Highway 55 to Highway 22. The project cost is expected to be $2.1 million. This project is also connected to the Highway 22 Eden Valley to project.

Starting July 9, construction workers will replace the bridge on Highway 67 over Lac qui Parle River. The project is expected to last until early August and is expected to cost $1.1 million.

Starting this summer and lasting until 2021, the project will resurface Highway 67 through Morgan. There won't be a detour, instead traffic will be controlled with a flagger and pilot car by closing one lane at a time. The project will be led by City of Morgan government and the estimated cost is at $400,000.

Highway 68 Bridge Rehabilitation in Marshall. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

At the end of April, crews began work on the Highway 68 bridge in Marshall. Work includes removing portions of the bridge and the bridge deck will be repaired. The project is expected to cost $290,000.

Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 21, Highway 71 from the Highway 55 intersection near Belgrade to Highway 9 intersection in New London will have pavement resurface and seal coated. The project is expected to cost $1.6 million.

Highway 71 Kandiyohi County Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Highway 71 will be resurfaced, along with left turning lanes, right turning lanes, a bypass lane and a pedestrian underpass will be constructed. Drivers are asked to use Highway 55, County Road 2 and Highway 23. The project is expected to last until Aug. 31 and estimated to cost $6 million.

Highway 75 Pipestone Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Starting in early May, Highway 75 from the Highway 23/Highway 30 intersection to the Highway 23/Highway 75 intersection will be resurfaced, and two-way center left turn lane will be added. The project will require traffic using alternating lane closures. Cost is expected to be $1.8 million.

Traveling to another region in the state? Check out the rest of our construction guide.