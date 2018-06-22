Road tripper's guide to 2018 construction season for northwest Minnesota

Updated: June 22 | Posted: June 22

Planning to hit the road this summer? You might want to make sure your trip won't cross the orange cones. Here's a summary of MnDOT's big construction projects in the state.

Keep in mind that construction projects can both be delayed or finish early. Consider this only as a guide, and we'll try our best to keep it updated throughout the year. For the latest construction information, check out MnDOT's current construction website. Or call 511 for travel information.

We also aren't able to track all the local construction projects. These projects are mainly handled by or in partnership with the state transportation department.

Northwest Minnesota (MnDOT District 2)

Highway 2 near Erskine construction project Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Work on Highway 2 near Erskine stretches from near Mitchell and Bader lakes and east past the Highway 59 overpass. The overpass for Highway 59 will also undergo repairs. The project and is expected to last until late 2018, but could go into 2019. The cost is expected to be about $12.6 million.

Kennedy Bridge rendering Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

The Kennedy Bridge Project is a multi-year construction project that began in 2017. Construction resumed in March 2018, and traffic will remain for one lane in each direction for the entire 2018 construction season. The bridge is expected to return to four lanes of traffic before winter. The cost is set at $15.66 million, and is split equally between Minnesota and North Dakota.

Baudette and Rainy River International Bridge replacement. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Traffic flow is not expected to be affected, as the new bridge will be built while the current one is still in operation. The project is expected to end in 2020. The new five-lane bridge will connect Baudette, Minn. and Rainy River, Ontario. Cost for the bridge is expected to be $39.5 million, split between Minnesota and Canada. Learn more about the project at the MnDOT project website.

Highway 46 Deer River construction Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Work to resurface 10 miles of pavement and replace a bridge culvert on Highway 46 near Deer River started May 21 and lasts until late July. A detour using County Road 39 and Highway 2 is in effect during the project. The bid estimate is expected to be about $5.4 million.

Highway 92 in Bagley resurfacing project Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Lasting until Mid-August, Highway 92 through Bagley from the Highway 2 intersection past Bagley High school is being resurfaced. This project will occur in stages, so detours vary. The first part of construction includes a detour on 340th Street and County Road 28 and lasts six to seven weeks. The project will cease during the weekend of Art in the Park on July 14. Learn more about this construction schedule at MnDOT's project website. Project cost is expected to be $2.85 million.

