Road tripper's guide to 2018 construction season for west central Minnesota

Planning to hit the road this summer? You might want to make sure your trip won't cross the orange cones. Here's a summary of MnDOT's big construction projects in the state.

Keep in mind that construction projects can both be delayed or finish early. Consider this only as a guide, and we'll try our best to keep it updated throughout the year. For the latest construction information, check out MnDOT's current construction website. Or call 511 for travel information.

We also aren't able to track all the local construction projects. These projects are mainly handled by or in partnership with the state transportation department.

West Central Minnesota (MnDOT District 4)

Highway 9 Pomme de Terre River

Between Morris and Hancock, Highway 9 will see a road closure to all traffic at the bridge site. A detour is in place using County Road 28 and County Road 1 around Long Lake. The project is scheduled for the 2018 construction season, but a more specific time frame has yet to be released. The project cost estimate is $1.3 million.

Highway 27 and Highway 76 near Wheaton.

Highway 27 from just west of the County Road 6 to the west end of Wheaton, along with Highway 75 from the east end of Wheaton to Dumont will be closed during the 2018 construction season. Access will be maintained for local traffic, and a detour will include the use of County Road 6 and County Road 9. Cost estimate for the project is about $6.2 million.

Highways 28, 29, 104 in Glenwood.

The three highways will see resurfacing on parts of Highways 28, 29 and 104, but Highway 28 will see some reconstruction from around 4th Street in Glenwood to 28. The work also includes utility replacements on various portions of the three highways and ditch and culvert replacements on Highway 28. Preliminary costs for this project is at $11 million. There are a few options for detours available on this map.

Highway 28 resurfacing from Graceville to Chokio.

Expect intermittent lane closures as crews resurface Highway 28 and replace culverts from east of Graceville at the intersection of Highway 75, through Johnson and to the west end of Chokio near 4th Street. The cost is expected to be $3.5 million.

Highway 59 south of Detroit Lakes.

Starting in late summer through the fall, expect lane closures on Highway 59 between Willow Street and County Road 6, as well as lane closures from County Road 17 south of Lake Melissa to just south of the Otter Tail County line. Work consists of resurfacing and creating turn lanes. The estimated cost is at $5.2 million.

Highway 75 resurfacing near Kent and Wolverton.

There may be intermittent lane closures on Highway 75 between just south of Wolverton to just north of Kent, but no detour is set for the project as crews resurface six miles of the highway. The cost estimate is at about $2 million.

Highway 78 from Battle Lake to Interstate 94.

The project on Highway 78 will last from May to late July and will resurface 22 miles and replace ten centerline culverts from Interstate 94 to Battle Lake and construct three new right turn lanes. A detour is set in May for drivers to use Highway 210 to County Road 35. Trucks should use a detour set to use Interstate 94 out to Highway 210. After culvert work is completed, expect intermittent lane closures during paving work. The project is expected to cost $4 million.

Work on Interstate 94 continues from last year from Highway 79 to Highway 114. Drivers may see single lane traffic in each direction during the project, and there may be intermittent ramp closures. The work will replace the decks on I-94 and replace the decks on two bridges over Highway 79 and Highway 114. Cost for the project is $23 million.

Interstate 94 from Highway 76 to Highway 114

This is a two-year project, where the bridge on Interstate 94 over Lake Latoka will be replaced. The westbound bridge is tentatively scheduled to be replaced in 2018, with the eastbound bridge scheduled for 2019. Details on when the project begins haven't been released. The expected cost for the project is $2.5 million.

Interstate 94 Lake Lakota bridge replacements

Highway 106 will close for pavement recycling, a turn lane installation near County Road 52, and shoulder widening. A detour will have drivers use Highway 29, County Road 75 and Highway 10. The project is expected to cost $6.2 million.

Highway 106 Deer Creek to Highway 10.

