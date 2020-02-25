Tuesday a.m. update: Your disinformation toolkit is here

Good morning and happy Tuesday. These are the stories you need today.

Cloudy, mild and windy. Twin Cities highs in the mid 30s with 10 to 15 mph winds. Statewide, highs range from lower 20s to lower 30s with a chance of snow far southwest. Colder at night statewide, with northern highs down to minus 5. More on Updraft. | Forecast

You’ll never have to venture unarmed into the wild internet again. Our disinformation toolkit is here, featuring guides on how to spot fake or manipulated images and “deepfake” videos, how to tell if a political poll is credible, and how to vet a news source — plus a glossary of terms to make sense of it all.

Do you have a plan for COVID-19? If not, time to make one. The state’s infectious disease directory says outbreaks of the disease caused by the new coronavirus are likely in Minnesota. If the disease becomes widespread, public spaces like schools and churches would likely close. Experts advise families to make plans to keep electricity on in their homes and have food supplies stocked in case outbreaks swell.

"We're sure not trying to project doom and gloom … ” But, said University of Minnesota infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm, “we have to be honest so that when people begin to see this unfold that they say, ‘Well, you know, we knew this could happen, and this is what we're going to do about it.’"

Tuesday is precinct caucus day in Minnesota. While the caucuses lost their biggest draw as presidential nominations move to a primary this year, Minnesota DFLers and Republicans take care of a lot of critical business at local gatherings across the state. The AP has more.

Minnesotans like their governor. Specifically, 56 percent of those surveyed in the new MPR News/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll approved of Tim Walz. Twenty-five percent disapprove and 19 percent are unsure of their thoughts on the Democratic governor.

Cast your ballot for something not political. The latest round of our contest for Minnesota’s most-loved thing is ready for your votes.

