Tuesday a.m. update: St. Paul teachers on strike

Sunny start to the day, then a possible wintery mix for much of the state

Good morning and welcome to Big Tuesday. Here’s the news you need to know.

Mild, and maybe a little wet. The Twin Cities have a 40 percent chance of rain Tuesday afternoon and a 50 percent chance at night, with a possible rain/snow mix at night. Daytime highs in the lower 40s; nighttime lows in the upper 20s. Statewide, daytime highs from the mid-30s in the northwest to to mid-40s in the southeast. Central, eastern and southeastern Minnesota have a shot at some precipitation at night as temperatures dip. More on Updraft. | Forecast

St. Paul teachers are walking off the job. A union representing 3,500 educators in the city is seeking a fully staffed mental health team in every school, plus better pay and benefits. After days of negotiation, the union and district leadership couldn’t ink a deal. It’s the first St. Paul teachers’ strike since 1946.

It’s not quite super, but tonight is Big Tuesday. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden try to win the more than 350 Democratic delegates that are up for grabs Tuesday as six states hold their Democratic presidential caucuses. Follow along for our coverage into the night as we see if Sanders can have a resurgence or Biden can continue building on his lead from last week.

Will hourly workers get some help amid the coronavirus outbreak? President Trump says possible payroll tax and other “very substantial relief that's a big number” is on the way as people without paid sick time face a tough decision: work through illness or miss a paycheck.

A viral bright spot: flu season is easing up. The season started early this year, NPR reports, and it’s beginning to wind down. However, it has been bad: between 30 and 40 million cases with 20,000 to 40,000 flu-related deaths.

Houses of worship adapt to COVID-19. Minnesota Department of Health said Monday COVID-19 spread is not at a point where public places such as houses of worship or schools should close, nor should big events be canceled, but religious spaces are modifying their services to focus on health.

We want to help you navigate the COVID-19 outbreak. We’re taking your questions here and answering them as the virus continues to spread.

— Cody Nelson, MPR News

