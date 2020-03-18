Latest on COVID-19 in Minnesota: Testing criteria tightened, case count at 60

Johann Hauser paints the storefront window of Broders' Pasta Bar on 50th Street in Minneapolis on Tuesday to advertise that the restaurant will remain open for takeout. Bars, restaurants and other venues that serve dine-in guests are closing in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In Minnesota, the count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise. On Tuesday, the state Health Department confirmed 60 cases, up from 54 the day before and said that, for the first time, the total includes some health care workers.

Overall, more than 2,300 people have been tested for the new coronavirus in Minnesota.

Tuesday: Restaurants, bars, gyms and other places where people gather closed or altered their businesses as of 5 p.m. The state issued stricter parameters for which patients should be tested for coronavirus. More

Wednesday: Classes resume at the University of Minnesota — but online. At 11 a.m. MPR News’ Kerri Miller will talk about the ways Americans’ views have changed as the spread of the new coronavirus has increased across the globe. The Minnesota Department of Health will update its count of confirmed cases by noon; and at 1 p.m. MDH will hold its daily COVID-19 briefing.

Thursday: The National Weather Service will issue an update on the status of spring flooding in the Red River Valley and Minnesota’s other flood-prone regions. Local officials along Minnesota’s border with North Dakota are working to prepare for the annual flooding season while following social distancing guidelines.

The story of the virus’ spread in Minnesota continues to develop rapidly.

In just one day, the state tightened its criteria for COVID-19 testing, limiting it to the most critical cases; allocated millions of dollars in emergency funding to address the pandemic; and opened its unemployment benefits to workers whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic.

In the meantime, communities and industries continue to adjust to the new collective reality of fighting the spread of the disease:

County attorneys are considering releasing some jail detainees.

Dentists are responding to emergencies only.

Public safety officials are asking COVID-19 patients to call 911 for help only if their virus symptoms are acute.

Hospitals are preparing for a possible surge in cases.

The Mall of America is temporarily closing.

Wednesday’s headlines

Children sit around tables at the St. Paul Midway YMCA Early Childhood Learning Center. Courtesy of the YMCA

Many MN child care centers remain open, putting parents and workers in tough spot: The state has encouraged day care centers and preschools to keep looking after young ones, but owners say they need more support.

Minnesota tightens criteria for COVID-19 testing: State health officials Tuesday said the move will allow them to focus on highest-priority patients: Health care workers, patients already being hospitalized and those who live in what the department calls “congregate living” situations, such as long-term care facilities or nursing homes.

As health care workers prepare for COVID-19, medical students pitch in on the home front: The University of Minnesota medical students may be too early in their education to have the kind of clinical experience needed to treat patients, but they’re stepping up to help doctors and nurses with everything from babysitting to grocery shopping. “We also are hungry to help,” said one U of M student who has been organizing volunteer shifts for babysitting, dog-walking, and grocery shopping. “This is what we signed up for.”

Governor signs emergency funding bill: Minnesota lawmakers took swift action and unanimous votes early Tuesday to direct $200 million toward a health care response fund aimed at helping front-line workers respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bethune Community School kindergarten teacher Greta Callahan helps pack bags of food for children at Sheridan Story on Sunday. About 15 members of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers volunteered at the food program aimed at feeding kids when school lunches are not available. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Developments from around the state

From closures to cancellations to aid for those who have lost their jobs, here’s a look at what’s happening around Minnesota:

Bethesda hospital to specialize in coronavirus care

M Health Fairview is converting a long-term care hospital in St. Paul into a facility to care for COVID-19 patients.

Bethesda Hospital is just north of the State Capitol and dates back to the 1880s. It has most recently been a long-term, acute care hospital with about 90 beds, although M Heath Fairview had been planning to cut that number as a cost saving measure.

The health system says now, rather than cutting beds, it will transfer its existing patients to other facilities and reconfigure Bethesda to serve as a care site for acutely ill COVID-19 patients. The hospital will have 35 beds assigned to intensive care patients and 55 medical-surgical beds.

The move will allow the hospital to establish medical teams to treat patients acutely ill with the coronavirus, using ventilators and specialized care — and possibly prevent some secondary infections in other care settings.

— Tim Nelson | MPR News

Retailers shift hours, limit number of customers in stores

Some major retailers are shifting hours to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Target says it is closing its stores at 9 p.m., and adding staff for cleaning checkout lanes and other areas that guests contact. They’re also reserving the first hour of operations on Wednesdays for elderly and medically vulnerable shoppers.

Lunds & Byerlys stores are now open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The first hour of each day is reserved for shoppers who are at higher risk of severe illness from the new coronavirus.

Cub Foods is restricting many stores to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. operations, although 13 stores will remain open around the clock. The grocery chain is asking customers to leave the first hour of operations to elderly shoppers and people with high-risk conditions, as well as public safety personnel.

Iowa-based HyVee also said it is reducing store hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is asking most customers to shop in person if possible, so delivery services can be reserved for those shoppers who need it most.

Best Buy store hours have been reduced to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting Monday and for at least the next two weeks, only 10-15 customers will be allowed in stores at a time.

Amazon says it is cutting back on fulfillment of online, third-party seller shipments to focus on staple goods, medical supplies and other high-demand products.

— Tim Nelson | MPR News

Ramsey, Hennepin counties set up quarantine for homeless residents

Ramsey and Hennepin counties have both approved multimillion-dollar plans to set up isolation and quarantine facilities for the homeless.

The temporary facilities would allow people with the coronavirus to leave shelters in downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Max Holdhusen is the manager of housing stability for Ramsey County. He said the county is looking at two vacant buildings in St. Paul as possible sites for the temporary facility. The buildings would need heat, water and other utilities — as well as staff — before they could begin operating.

“We’re going to have meals, basic hygiene, showers, snacks, some clothing items available for residents as well,” Holdhusen said. “The residents who experience homelessness are already a hard to serve population, and so add this on top of that and you can see how those needs just amplify.”

At Catholic Charities’ downtown St. Paul campus, staff are pushing dining tables apart and lining bunks with plastic to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

— Tim Nelson | MPR News

Driving tests canceled

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has canceled all drivers license road tests scheduled to be held Wednesday until March 27.

The agency said it’s postponing the tests because examiners and drivers would be sitting at an unsafe distance during the 20- to 45-minute assessment. Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said she realizes it's an inconvenience for many people, but said it's part of the department’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

DVS offices will continue to offer services like drivers license applications and other testing, though several of the department’s offices have temporarily closed in the wake of the virus’ spread.

— Perry Finelli | MPR News

Hospitals limiting elective procedures

The list of hospitals around the state limiting their elective visits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is growing.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, M Health Fairview on the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus and CentraCare in the St. Cloud area have all announced they are temporarily adjusting their approach to elective procedures.

Mayo says it will defer the elective care that can be deferred for eight weeks or more, starting March 23. That includes elective surgeries, procedures and office visits. These rules apply to Mayo sites around the state and the country.

M Health Fairview facilities will postpone elective, nonurgent surgeries beginning Wednesday.

Also starting Wednesday, CentraCare will reschedule patients who have elective procedures, surgeries or exams.

All three hospitals said that emergency rooms visits and urgent surgeries will continue.

— Catharine Richert | MPR News

Minnesota courts suspend some penalties

Minnesota's courts are taking a series of steps to reduce courthouse traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's courts announced Tuesday they won’t issue late penalties on unpaid citations or suspend drivers licenses for failing to show up to court hearings. They will also halt referrals of past-due payment cases for debt collection.

Minnesota Lawyer magazine Court workers on COVID-19 front line

The administrative action will last for 30 days.

The State Court Administrator said the goal is to discourage any nonessential visits to court facilities.

Chief Justice Lorie Gildea previously decided that civil and criminal jury trials that have begun will continue until finished. So will high-priority cases, although the courts are being asked to use remote technology where possible.

— Brian Bakst | MPR News

Need for blood donations continues amid coronavirus

Health officials are urging the public not to forget about the ongoing need for blood and blood product donations, even as they take precautions to avert the spread of the coronavirus.

The Red Cross and Memorial Blood Centers in the Twin Cities say they have a critical need for donors now.

And, according to state health officials, it’s safe for anyone to donate, as long as they’re healthy.

"Blood banks are now prescreening individuals by checking temperatures before they are allowed to provide blood, as they are doing with their staff and volunteers,” said Kris Ehresmann, head of infectious disease control for the Minnesota Department of Health. “They have also set up social distancing."

The Red Cross also requires blood donors to sanitize their hands often and checks temperatures multiple times.

Blood banks say rules about public gatherings, business closures, and fear of transmission of the coronavirus are cutting into the usual stream of donors.

— Tim Nelson | MPR News

Unemployment applications surge amid coronavirus-related job losses

David Jaycox, left, and Nicole Pierce work together on unemployment applications Tuesday in Minneapolis. Both are production technicians, putting on shows and live events, many of which have been canceled or postponed with the COVID-19 outbreak. Evan Frost | MPR News

The impact of the coronavirus has Minnesotans filing for unemployment compensation at a record clip.

Walz's order closing bars, restaurants and other places where people gather is costing a lot of people their jobs. But it's part of a larger effort to help fight the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner Steve Grove said the state is seeing a surge in applications for unemployment benefits. As of Tuesday, applications had hit 2,000 an hour, up from 50 an hour just days ago.

“It's really the biggest spike we've seen in the state's history,” Grove said.

Unemployment payments cover about half the lost wages of eligible workers, up to a monthly maximum of $740 for 26 weeks. The federal government may provide funds to extend benefits for a longer period.

The hospitality sector employs hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans. Also at risk of job loss are workers whose jobs depend on getting close to people or working where many people gather. That would include everyone from hairdressers and dental hygienists to flight attendants and pilots.

— Martin Moylan | MPR News

St. Cloud limits access to some city buildings

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis announced new restrictions related to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday.

Some city buildings, including the convention center, he said, will be open by appointment only.

Kleis asked residents to conduct city business online or by phone. He said if they must come to city hall, they'll be met in the council chambers or atrium.

"It allows for some social distancing,” he said, “but it still keeps the people's house open — but in a way that protects not only public safety, but protects the folks who are who are working on your behalf here at the city."

Kleis also said he’s planning to hold a virtual town hall on Friday and allow people to submit questions or concerns.

— Kirsti Marohn | MPR News

Ramsey Co. allows work-release inmates to stay home

The Ramsey County Correctional Facility is trying to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by releasing inmates who are on work-release programs.

Those who already had approval to go to work in the community can stay at home with an ankle bracelet, rather than returning to the workhouse.

The facility houses less-serious offenders who have been sentenced to a year or less. The release, which comes by way of a judge's order, is in effect until April 15 and does not apply to violent offenders.

There have been no known cases of COVID-19 at the workhouse.

— Alisa Roth | MPR News

Metro Transit suspending overnight service

A worker disinfects a Metro Transit bus fare box. Metro Transit has stepped up efforts to clean buses, trains and public facilities to help prevent the possible spread of COVID-19. Courtesy of Metro Transit

Metro Transit, which operates public transportation in the Twin Cities metro area, is ending its overnight train and bus service in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The transit agency announced that, as of Tuesday night, it will pull in its buses and trains at 11 p.m. nightly, and stay off the roads and rails until 4:30 a.m. The agency said it is responding in part to reduced ridership, as well as staff shortages as operators fall ill, need to attend to children out of school, and other factors.

Metro Transit said ridership is lowest overnight, and the pause will also allow cleaning crews to better disinfect the agency's buses and light rail trains, in the face of what health officials say is the spread of COVID-19 person-to-person in Minnesota — largely in the Twin Cities.

The agency is asking people who do ride transit to use it only for essential travel and to respect social distancing while they're on board, to keep from exposing themselves or other riders to infection.

— Tim Nelson | MPR News

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Health officials for weeks have been increasingly raising the alarm over the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States. The disease is transmitted through respiratory droplets, coughs and sneezes, similar to the way the flu can spread.

Government and medical leaders are urging people to wash their hands frequently and well, refrain from touching their faces, cover their coughs, disinfect surfaces and avoid large crowds, all in an effort to curb the virus’ rapid spread.

The state of Minnesota has temporarily closed schools, while administrators work to determine next steps, and is requiring a temporary closure of all in-person dining at restaurants, bars and coffee shops, as well as theaters, gyms, yoga studios and other spaces in which people congregate in close proximity.

Map: Confirmed cases across the state