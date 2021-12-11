Snowfall reports from around Minnesota

Snow has largely ended across southern Minnesota as of early Saturday morning — but not before close to two feet fell in parts of the state.

The National Weather Service received snowfall reports of 21 inches on the east side of Saint Paul, and 20 inches in Woodbury. There were many more reports of a foot or more of new snow in the southern and eastern Twin Cities metro area — and also a sharp cutoff, with only 3 to 5 inches of snow reported in the north metro.

Plows were back out Saturday morning but highways remain snow-covered and slippery across the southern half of the state.

Here’s a roundup of snow reports from Minnesota and neighboring states, as relayed by the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Saturday. This list will be updated if additional reports are received through the day:

21 inches - St. Paul (east side, Battle Creek neighborhood)

20 inches - Woodbury

18.9 inches - Inver Grove Heights

18 inches - Woodbury, Eagan

17.9 inches - Hudson, Wis. Vehicles drive on snow-covered Interstate 494 in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., as a major winter storm hits southern Minnesota on Friday. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

17.8 inches - Cameron, Wis.

17.7 inches - Jordan

17 inches - Burnsville

16.5 inches - Apple Valley, South St. Paul

16 inches - Maplewood, Shakopee

15 inches - Bloomington, Savage

14.5 inches - Lakeville

13.5 inches - Eden Prairie

13 inches - West St. Paul, Prior Lake

12.5 inches - Sanborn; Roberts, Wis.

11.8 inches - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

11.5 inches - Carver, Montgomery

11 inches - Winthrop, St. Peter, Bloomington

10.6 inches - St. Louis Park

10.5 inches - Minneapolis (south)

10 inches - Chaska, New Prague; River Falls, Wis.; Sioux Falls, S.D.

9.7 inches - Rochester

9.5 inches - Elko-New Market

9 inches - Oakdale, Farmington, Chanhassen, Mankato, Windom, Jeffers

8.3 inches - Victoria

8 inches - Minneapolis (northeast)

7.5 inches - Norwood-Young America, Henderson; Menomonie, Wis.

7.3 inches - Waconia

6.5 inches - Vadnais Heights, Red Wing, Douglas, Rochester (airport)

6 inches - Afton

5.6 inches - Oronoco

5.5 inches - Redwood Falls

5 inches - Lake City, Elba

4.5 inches - Maple Grove

4.3 inches - Circle Pines

4.1 inches - Winona

4 inches - Austin, Lewiston, Maple Plain, Kasson

3.8 inches - Blaine

3.5 inches - Hugo

3 inches - Eitzen

2.5 inches - St. Cloud

1.9 inches - La Crosse, Wis.

1.5 inches - Dakota

1 inch - Watson