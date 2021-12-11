Snowfall reports from around Minnesota
Snow has largely ended across southern Minnesota as of early Saturday morning — but not before close to two feet fell in parts of the state.
The National Weather Service received snowfall reports of 21 inches on the east side of Saint Paul, and 20 inches in Woodbury. There were many more reports of a foot or more of new snow in the southern and eastern Twin Cities metro area — and also a sharp cutoff, with only 3 to 5 inches of snow reported in the north metro.
Plows were back out Saturday morning but highways remain snow-covered and slippery across the southern half of the state.
Here’s a roundup of snow reports from Minnesota and neighboring states, as relayed by the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Saturday. This list will be updated if additional reports are received through the day:
21 inches - St. Paul (east side, Battle Creek neighborhood)
20 inches - Woodbury
18.9 inches - Inver Grove Heights
18 inches - Woodbury, Eagan
17.9 inches - Hudson, Wis.
17.8 inches - Cameron, Wis.
17.7 inches - Jordan
17 inches - Burnsville
16.5 inches - Apple Valley, South St. Paul
16 inches - Maplewood, Shakopee
15 inches - Bloomington, Savage
14.5 inches - Lakeville
13.5 inches - Eden Prairie
13 inches - West St. Paul, Prior Lake
12.5 inches - Sanborn; Roberts, Wis.
11.8 inches - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
11.5 inches - Carver, Montgomery
11 inches - Winthrop, St. Peter, Bloomington
10.6 inches - St. Louis Park
10.5 inches - Minneapolis (south)
10 inches - Chaska, New Prague; River Falls, Wis.; Sioux Falls, S.D.
9.7 inches - Rochester
9.5 inches - Elko-New Market
9 inches - Oakdale, Farmington, Chanhassen, Mankato, Windom, Jeffers
8.3 inches - Victoria
8 inches - Minneapolis (northeast)
7.5 inches - Norwood-Young America, Henderson; Menomonie, Wis.
7.3 inches - Waconia
6.5 inches - Vadnais Heights, Red Wing, Douglas, Rochester (airport)
6 inches - Afton
5.6 inches - Oronoco
5.5 inches - Redwood Falls
5 inches - Lake City, Elba
4.5 inches - Maple Grove
4.3 inches - Circle Pines
4.1 inches - Winona
4 inches - Austin, Lewiston, Maple Plain, Kasson
3.8 inches - Blaine
3.5 inches - Hugo
3 inches - Eitzen
2.5 inches - St. Cloud
1.9 inches - La Crosse, Wis.
1.5 inches - Dakota
1 inch - Watson
