Weather

Snowfall reports from around Minnesota

MPR News Staff
A snowplow clears a street.
A South St. Paul city snowplow clears Ninth Avenue South as a major winter storm hits southern Minnesota on Friday.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Share

Snow has largely ended across southern Minnesota as of early Saturday morning — but not before close to two feet fell in parts of the state.

The National Weather Service received snowfall reports of 21 inches on the east side of Saint Paul, and 20 inches in Woodbury. There were many more reports of a foot or more of new snow in the southern and eastern Twin Cities metro area — and also a sharp cutoff, with only 3 to 5 inches of snow reported in the north metro.

Plows were back out Saturday morning but highways remain snow-covered and slippery across the southern half of the state.

Here’s a roundup of snow reports from Minnesota and neighboring states, as relayed by the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Saturday. This list will be updated if additional reports are received through the day:

  • 21 inches - St. Paul (east side, Battle Creek neighborhood)

  • 20 inches - Woodbury

  • 18.9 inches - Inver Grove Heights

  • 18 inches - Woodbury, Eagan

  • 17.9 inches - Hudson, Wis.

    Vehicles drive on a snow-covered highway.
    Vehicles drive on snow-covered Interstate 494 in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., as a major winter storm hits southern Minnesota on Friday.
    Andrew Krueger | MPR News

  • 17.8 inches - Cameron, Wis.

  • 17.7 inches - Jordan

  • 17 inches - Burnsville

  • 16.5 inches - Apple Valley, South St. Paul

  • 16 inches - Maplewood, Shakopee

  • 15 inches - Bloomington, Savage

  • 14.5 inches - Lakeville

  • 13.5 inches - Eden Prairie

  • 13 inches - West St. Paul, Prior Lake

  • 12.5 inches - Sanborn; Roberts, Wis.

  • 11.8 inches - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Related links

  • 11.5 inches - Carver, Montgomery

  • 11 inches - Winthrop, St. Peter, Bloomington

  • 10.6 inches - St. Louis Park

  • 10.5 inches - Minneapolis (south)

  • 10 inches - Chaska, New Prague; River Falls, Wis.; Sioux Falls, S.D.

  • 9.7 inches - Rochester

  • 9.5 inches - Elko-New Market

  • 9 inches - Oakdale, Farmington, Chanhassen, Mankato, Windom, Jeffers

  • 8.3 inches - Victoria

  • 8 inches - Minneapolis (northeast)

  • 7.5 inches - Norwood-Young America, Henderson; Menomonie, Wis.

  • 7.3 inches - Waconia

  • 6.5 inches - Vadnais Heights, Red Wing, Douglas, Rochester (airport)

  • 6 inches - Afton

  • 5.6 inches - Oronoco

  • 5.5 inches - Redwood Falls

  • 5 inches - Lake City, Elba

  • 4.5 inches - Maple Grove

  • 4.3 inches - Circle Pines

  • 4.1 inches - Winona

  • 4 inches - Austin, Lewiston, Maple Plain, Kasson

  • 3.8 inches - Blaine

  • 3.5 inches - Hugo

  • 3 inches - Eitzen

  • 2.5 inches - St. Cloud

  • 1.9 inches - La Crosse, Wis.

  • 1.5 inches - Dakota

  • 1 inch - Watson

Your support matters.

You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory
Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More