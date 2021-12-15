Chauvin appears in federal court to change plea on excessive force against George Floyd

Derek Chauvin is expected to plead guilty to federal charges of using excessive force against George Floyd last year.

A court notice described the proceedings Wednesday as a change of plea hearing. Chauvin pleaded not guilty previously.

In April, jurors in state court convicted Chauvin of murder and manslaughter, and a judge later sentenced him to 22 1/2 years.

Then in May, federal prosecutors charged Chauvin with using excessive force by pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

University of St. Thomas Law professor Mark Osler says when Chauvin enters his plea, he'll have to give a detailed accounting of what he did.

"Part of this plea hearing is going to be Derek Chauvin either saying or agreeing with a statement of underlying facts, talking about what really happened and taking responsibility for it. And that's something we've not heard."

Osler says by pleading guilty, Chauvin potentially avoids spending the rest of his life in federal prison.

The three former officers who were with Chauvin when he killed Floyd are facing the same federal charges.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Thou Thao have all pleaded not guilty in the federal case.

The three also face trial later next year on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.