Winter storm continues to drop heavy snow, kick up blizzard conditions in Minnesota

Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals nearing 20 inches in some communities.

The National Weather Service reported an official snow total of 19.9 inches at the Duluth airport as of 6 a.m., with several more inches expected. That would put this storm in the top 10 — possibly even the top five — two-day snowfall totals on record in Duluth.

Other snow totals reported early Thursday — with snow still falling — included 19 inches near Brimson, 15.1 inches at Chisholm, 15 inches at Cloquet, 12 inches at Hinckley and near Grand Rapids, 11.5 inches at Leonidas and 9.4 inches at International Falls.

Utility companies were reporting thousands of homes and businesses without power in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin as of Thursday morning.

The Twin Cities and Rochester areas saw a couple inches of snow overnight, with more on the way Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported snow-covered roads -- and numerous crashes and spinouts — across nearly the entire state as of early Thursday morning.

Find updated Minnesota road conditions at 511mn.org.

Find updated North Dakota road conditions at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Find updated South Dakota road conditions at sd511.org.

Find updated Wisconsin road conditions at 511wi.gov.

Find updated Iowa road conditions at 511ia.org.

The difficult driving conditions prompted many Minnesota school districts to delay or cancel classes — or move to distance learning — on Thursday.

Blizzard warnings, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect for the entire state.

The National Weather Service reports snow totals may range from 3 to 5 inches in southwest Minnesota, to in excess of 2 feet in parts of northeast Minnesota.

The Weather Services says snow totals of 5 to 8 inches are possible in the Twin Cities by Thursday night.