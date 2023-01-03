No-travel advisories issued as another winter storm sweeps across Minnesota

Authorities issued a no-travel advisory for parts of southwest Minnesota on Tuesday morning, as a winter storm is forecast to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the southern two-thirds of the state.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a no-travel advisory for Nobles and Rock counties — including a stretch of Interstate 90 — at 8 a.m. Tuesday “due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility.”

“Although no road closures are planned at this time, MnDOT offices are prepared for interstate and highway closures if necessary,” the agency reported.

Authorities in southeast South Dakota also were advising no travel in that area, including Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office reported just before 7 a.m. that heavy snow and strong winds were making travel “difficult or impossible in some areas. Deputies are responding to multiple stranded motorists.”

The National Weather Service said snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are possible as the snow moves from southwest Minnesota toward central Minnesota — including the Twin Cities — later Tuesday morning into early afternoon. Freezing rain is possible in south-central Minnesota.

Another prolonged period of steady snow is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Dozens of southern and central Minnesota school districts canceled or delayed the start of classes Tuesday. For some, a winter holiday break that started early due to snow days in December is now extended a day due to this latest storm.

Districts that were closed Tuesday include Worthington, Mankato, Faribault, Prior Lake-Savage, Farmington, New Ulm and St. Cloud. Hutchinson, Willmar and Marshall were among districts moving to an online learning day.

Check with your local district for updates Tuesday.

The storm system bringing wintry weather to Minnesota was affecting much of the rest of the country, too — including severe storms in parts of the southern U.S.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported more than 100 canceled flights as of 6 a.m. Tuesday — that's both arrivals and departures.

To the west in South Dakota, Sioux Falls Regional Airport was closed Tuesday morning due to the winter weather. Officials there said they plan to reopen Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates over the next few days.

Morning traffic navigates patches of snow and ice on westbound I-94 in Minneapolis last month. Ben Hovland | MPR News file

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

Sunlight reflects off blowing snow as a person skis in Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis last month. Ben Hovland | MPR News file

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers updates on cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions at state parks and along state trails around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association posts updates on snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard areas around the state.

The Loppet Foundation posts updates on cross-country ski trail conditions in Minneapolis.

SkinnySki.com shares cross-country ski trail updates from across the state.