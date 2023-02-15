Blizzard conditions close highways, schools in western Minnesota

Blizzard conditions led to highway and school closures in parts of western Minnesota on Wednesday morning.

Light snow and northerly winds gusting to nearly 50 mph were creating near-zero visibility at times.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Interstate 94 remained closed between Fergus Falls and Moorhead early Wednesday. As of 7 a.m. the Minnesota State Patrol reported stranded semis and other vehicles along I-94 east of Moorhead; some of them had been stuck there overnight, and first responders were working to rescue drivers.

Other highways closed included U.S. Highway 2 between Crookston and East Grand Forks, U.S. Highway 75 between Crookston and Perley, and State Highway 210 between Fergus Falls and Breckenridge.

MnDOT also advised no travel across a wide swath of southwest and west-central Minnesota, including near Marshall, Redwood Falls, Willmar, Hutchinson and Morris. The agency said road closures and advisories would be re-evaluated after dawn.

To the west, Interstate 29 was closed from Watertown, S.D., north to the Canadian border. And I-94 was closed in North Dakota between Fargo and Valley City.

Gusty northwest winds sent temperatures plunging across the region, with any lingering rain in eastern Minnesota set to change over to snow on Wednesday morning.

And wet freeways in the Twin Cities may change over to icy conditions through the morning hours. Temperatures in the metro area were forecast to drop from the mid-30s early Wednesday into the 20s by afternoon.

School closures

The blizzard conditions prompted some schools and colleges in western Minnesota and eastern North Dakota to cancel or delay classes Wednesday.

Minnesota State Moorhead and North Dakota State University canceled classes Wednesday, as did the Fargo and Fergus Falls school districts.

The Moorhead and Wadena-Deer Creek school districts were among those moving to online learning.

And among schools starting classes late on Wednesday morning were Brainerd, Detroit Lakes, Fosston, Ortonville and Park Rapids — along with the University of Minnesota Crookston and all Minnesota State Community and Technical College campuses.

There were no widespread closures or delays reported in the Twin Cities. Check with your local district for updates.

Light snow and winds gusting to near 50 mph made travel difficult or impossible in parts of western Minnesota on Wednesday. A stretch of Interstate 94 -- including in this location near Moorhead, Minn. -- was closed early Wednesday. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers updates on cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions at state parks and along state trails around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association posts updates on snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard areas around the state.

The Loppet Foundation posts updates on cross-country ski trail conditions in Minneapolis.

SkinnySki.com shares cross-country ski trail updates from across the state.