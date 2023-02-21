Record snowstorm poses challenges for travel and parking

Several snow emergencies and parking restrictions have been implemented in the Twin Cities area as a result of winter conditions this season.

But this week’s snow storm, beginning Tuesday and picking up on Wednesday and Thursday, will likely create challenges for residents who park on city streets.

“I am very likely to call that snow emergency on Wednesday morning based on the level of snow that is predicted,” said Margaret Anderson Kelliher, City of Minneapolis Public Works director. “That will then, on Wednesday night, put snow emergency parking rules in place.”

That means winter parking restrictions will be temporarily lifted, but will prohibit car parking on snow emergency routes. Back-to-back snow emergencies are also a possibility with the current weather conditions, said Kelliher.

Over 1,300 free parking spaces across the Minneapolis were available starting Monday for residents who have to relocate their cars to off-street parking, or don’t have access to a garage. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey encourages residents to pre-plan and work-from-home on Wednesday and Thursday if they can.

“The message to residents is to plan ahead,” said Frey. “Plan where you're going to locate your car, plan how you're going to hopefully not get to work, but work remotely. If you have to go into work, we'll figure out the routes. We're going to make sure we're focusing on some of the major arterial routes to get people in through some of those high traffic areas.”

Parking lots currently open:

Farmer’s Market Lot, 225 East Lyndale Ave. (309 spaces)

Basilica Lot, 13 North 17th St. (183 spaces)

Vineland Ramp, 727 Vineland Place (671 spaces)

Parking lots open by 2 p.m. Tuesday:

Salvation Army Lot (4th St. N. Lot), 601 North 4th St. (332 spaces)

Lyn-Lake Lot (Garfield Lot, 2940 Garfield Ave. S. (118 spaces)

The Public Works department has been communicating with Minneapolis public schools to potentially transfer to e-learning if needed this week, said Kelliher. Updated snow conditions and parking information are available on the City’s website.

Residents can also call 311 if they need more information.

St. Paul city officials have also said they expect to declare a snow emergency Wednesday.

Commuters taking the light rail and buses might experience delays, depending on the weather and how quickly roads are plowed, said Brian Funk, Metro Transit COO. He said people should think about whether their travel is essential and if they can stay home with the heavy snow conditions.

Metro Transit has its own team of workers who will focus on clearing snow this week in the downtown metro areas, where the majority of commuters start their trips or transfer over.

More information about detours and changed routes can be found at metrotransit.org/snow.

Slick roads should be expected on Wednesday and Thursday, said Anne Meyer, spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). People are advised to stay off the roads during that time, since Meyer said it will be a challenge for MnDOT to clear roads and highways.

“Because this will be a statewide event, it’s all hands on deck,” said Meyer. “We’ll likely not be back in the clear until Friday after the snow starts ramping up again.”