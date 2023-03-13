Weekend snow across much of Minnesota — including more than a foot along parts of the North Shore — continued to have effects on roads and schools on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported snow-covered highways across much of the state early Monday.

The Duluth school district canceled classes Monday. The University of Minnesota Duluth announced it would be on reduced operations until 10 a.m. Monday.

The Duluth airport reported 12.5 inches of snow over the weekend, putting the season total to date at 116.4 inches — now the ninth-greatest winter snowfall on record in Duluth.

Many other school districts across western and northern Minnesota were running on a two-hour delay on Monday morning, including Hermantown, Hinckley-Finlayson, Marshall, Morris, Pipestone, Springfield and Worthington.

There were no reports of widespread school delays in the Twin Cities.

The season snow total at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport now stands at 80.3 inches — the eighth-greatest winter snow total on record for MSP.

More snow is possible in the region from a storm system set to arrive late in the week.

Updraft:

Snow totals

Weekend snow totals from around Minnesota, as reported to the National Weather Service as of Monday morning:

17.1 inches — Two Harbors (7 miles NNW)

16 inches — Finland

14 inches — Duluth (3 miles NNE)

13.6 inches — Moose Lake (2 miles SW)

12.8 inches — Two Harbors (2 miles SW)

12.5 inches — Duluth airport

10.6 inches — Mahtowa

9.8 inches — Lake George

9.3 inches — Cloquet

5 inches — Sawbill Lake

4.6 inches — International Falls

2.8 inches — Chanhassen

2.3 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

1.4 inches — Montrose

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers updates on cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions at state parks and along state trails around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association posts updates on snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard areas around the state.

The Loppet Foundation posts updates on cross-country ski trail conditions in Minneapolis.

SkinnySki.com shares cross-country ski trail updates from across the state.