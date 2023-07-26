Severe storms cause damage, knock out power to thousands across Minnesota

Severe storms overnight produced winds in excess of 70 mph across a swath of western and central Minnesota, downing trees and power lines.

Xcel Energy, Otter Tail Power and other Minnesota utilities reported more than 15,000 homes and businesses were without power across the state as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service received reports of large trees and power poles snapped in New London as a line of storms — a “bow echo” on radar — passed through about 11 p.m. Tuesday. There also were reports of pontoon boats flipped over.

“We have reported multiple power lines down with some partially blocking the road,” the New London Fire Department reported in a Facebook post early Wednesday. “Ongoing cleanup will resume in the morning. If at all possible please avoid any unnecessary travel.”

In an update posted mid-morning Wednesday, fire officials in New London urged people to conserve water due to ongoing power outages in the community.

A tree is downed and lies in the road of Sargent Avenue in St. Paul. Lorna Benson | MPR News

Wind gusts of 70 to 80 mph were reported near Belgrade around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The Belgrade/Brooten Police Department reported that public works and fire crews were out clearing storm debris from streets in those communities Wednesday morning. The department reported damage to power poles and lines in the area.

Power was knocked out in Chokio as storms passed through and knocked down trees around 10 p.m. Tuesday. In Morris, law enforcement officials reported trees down and power out, and a window blown out of an apartment building.

The storms weakened a bit as they rolled through the Twin Cities after midnight, but still brought winds that gusted in excess of 50 mph at the Crystal and downtown St. Paul airports, and downed some trees and branches in the metro area.

The storms also produced lots of lightning, and brought welcome rain to parts of the state that have been entrenched in drought conditions all summer — though some areas in extreme drought, from Anoka County north to Mille Lacs Lake, largely missed out on this round of precipitation.

Storms continued to move across the state early Wednesday. Once they clear out, temperatures will rise — with a heat advisory in effect Wednesday for the Twin Cities, Willmar and Mankato. The heat index may reach 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon in the advisory area.