Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Weather
Andrew Krueger

Highways close as rivers rise across southern Minnesota. More storms in forecast

A country road with water around it indicating a possible flood risk
The South Fork Crow River overflows onto parkland Monday in Watertown due to heavy rain. Flood warnings remain in effect for several southern Minnesota rivers.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Rivers across southern Minnesota continued rising Tuesday, leading to highway closures — with more rain in the forecast.

Meanwhile, across northern Minnesota, a line of storms packing winds in excess of 65 mph knocked down trees and power lines early Tuesday.

Another round of strong, possibly severe thunderstorms is possible across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening.

River flooding

The Minnesota River is among the southern Minnesota waterways on the rise in the wake of recent heavy rain.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said State Highway 19 east of Henderson will likely close Tuesday as the river continues to rise.

Sibley County has closed County Highway 6 north of Henderson, too. And State Highway 93 south of Henderson is closed as MnDOT works to raise the roadway for a long-term flood fix —but that work won’t be done until 2026.

A country road with water around it indicating a possible flood risk-4
Road 123 in Mayor, Minn., was closed Monday due to flood risk.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

That leaves Highway 19 west of Henderson as the only main route to and from town until the river recedes — meaning a lengthy detour for residents needing to reach Le Sueur, Mankato or the Twin Cities.

A country road with water around it indicating a possible flood risk-6
A barricade blocks access to a trail along the South Fork Crow River on Monday in Watertown, which is rising due to heavy rain.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

MnDOT said the State Highway 41 bridge across the Minnesota River at Chaska is slated to close at 9 a.m. Thursday as flood waters move downstream.

And in the Twin Cities, parts of Fort Snelling State Park along the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers are already closed due to ongoing high water levels.

Flood warnings remain in effect for the Crow River, which is forecast to reach major flood stage at Mayer and Delano later this week, and moderate flood stage at Rockford.

Public works staff in Delano are preparing for the rising water. The city reported Monday that it has closed storm sewer valves to prevent river water from backing up into the system.

The rising river has prompted officials to close Carver County Highway 123 between Watertown and Mayer.

Flood warnings are also in place for parts of the Cannon, Cottonwood and Redwood rivers.

Tuesday morning severe storms

After strong storms caused damage and widespread power outages across southern Minnesota early Monday, the northern part of the state was hit early Tuesday.

A line of storms prompted severe thunderstorm warnings and produced winds in excess of 65 mph as it barreled through the Red River Valley and eastward across Minnesota.

Utility companies reported scattered power outages affecting more than 2,000 homes and businesses early Tuesday. That number fluctuated through the morning.

More strong storms are possible across the state on Tuesday afternoon, with a threat for large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.

Find forecast updates on MPR Weather’s Updraft blog.

Volume Button
Volume
Now Listening To Livestream
MPR News logo
On Air
MPR News