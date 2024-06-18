Highways close as rivers rise across southern Minnesota. More storms in forecast

Rivers across southern Minnesota continued rising Tuesday, leading to highway closures — with more rain in the forecast.

Meanwhile, across northern Minnesota, a line of storms packing winds in excess of 65 mph knocked down trees and power lines early Tuesday.

Another round of strong, possibly severe thunderstorms is possible across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening.

River flooding

The Minnesota River is among the southern Minnesota waterways on the rise in the wake of recent heavy rain.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said State Highway 19 east of Henderson will likely close Tuesday as the river continues to rise.

Sibley County has closed County Highway 6 north of Henderson, too. And State Highway 93 south of Henderson is closed as MnDOT works to raise the roadway for a long-term flood fix —but that work won’t be done until 2026.

Road 123 in Mayor, Minn., was closed Monday due to flood risk. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

That leaves Highway 19 west of Henderson as the only main route to and from town until the river recedes — meaning a lengthy detour for residents needing to reach Le Sueur, Mankato or the Twin Cities.

A barricade blocks access to a trail along the South Fork Crow River on Monday in Watertown, which is rising due to heavy rain. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

MnDOT said the State Highway 41 bridge across the Minnesota River at Chaska is slated to close at 9 a.m. Thursday as flood waters move downstream.

And in the Twin Cities, parts of Fort Snelling State Park along the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers are already closed due to ongoing high water levels.

Flood warnings remain in effect for the Crow River, which is forecast to reach major flood stage at Mayer and Delano later this week, and moderate flood stage at Rockford.

Public works staff in Delano are preparing for the rising water. The city reported Monday that it has closed storm sewer valves to prevent river water from backing up into the system.

The rising river has prompted officials to close Carver County Highway 123 between Watertown and Mayer.

Flood warnings are also in place for parts of the Cannon, Cottonwood and Redwood rivers.

Tuesday morning severe storms

After strong storms caused damage and widespread power outages across southern Minnesota early Monday, the northern part of the state was hit early Tuesday.

A line of storms prompted severe thunderstorm warnings and produced winds in excess of 65 mph as it barreled through the Red River Valley and eastward across Minnesota.

Utility companies reported scattered power outages affecting more than 2,000 homes and businesses early Tuesday. That number fluctuated through the morning.

More strong storms are possible across the state on Tuesday afternoon, with a threat for large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.

Find forecast updates on MPR Weather’s Updraft blog.