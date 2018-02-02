Super Bowl Guide: Where's the bathrooms? Where do I park? How much is that Uber?

Preparations for the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., are in their final stages on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

After a week of celebration, and months of preparation before that, Super Bowl LII kicks off Sunday evening.

Locals and visitors have a lot to consider when planning their Super Bowl experience. Whether it's getting to the stadium, finding the fun (without breaking the bank) or figuring out how to avoid the whole thing.

MPR News has spent the last few weeks creating guides for your Super Bowl needs. Here's what you should know:

When, where and who?

The Super Bowl will begin Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Central at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Philadelphia Eagles will be facing off with the New England Patriots. After an intense — maybe even heartbreaking — playoffs.

How do I dress?

It may look sunny out there but do not be fooled, it is going to be cold. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for much of the state Sunday, including the Twin Cities from 4 a.m. to noon.

Ninety-four-year-old Bernice Cole was determined to come to the Super Bowl activities on the Nicollet Mall, in spite of needing a wheelchair to get around. "I'm a Minnesotan," she declared. "I just had to be a part of it." Festivities surrounding the upcoming Super Bowl are in full swing on the Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News

It will feel like its 20 to 30 degrees below zero so we hope you brought (or bought) wool socks and warm boots. Layer, layer, layer. It's not the day for cute earmuffs and pretty scarves. Wear a hat that protects your ears, zip that hood up around your face and keep your face covered.

We know we sound like your mom, but you will thank us later. Trust us on this, out-of-towners.

Once inside the stadium, you can peel off all those layers. It will be a balmy 70 degrees.

How do I get there?

Short answer: With a plan.

Ticket holders, who also have a Gameday Fan Express Pass, can take the Green Line train from the University of Minnesota Stadium Village stop into downtown. Or fans can park for free at the Mall of America and take the Blue Line light rail. There is a security checkpoint before boarding in both cases.

• Plan ahead: Super Bowl transportation tips

Images of quarterbacks Tom Brady and Nick Foles stand above the crowd at the NFL Experience inside the Minneapolis Convention Center on Friday. Evan Frost | MPR News

Downtown is going to be congested, so if you're planning on driving do your research and leave early. Like, really, really early. Saturday's snowstorm snarled traffic downtown, but city officials vowed to have it cleared and ready for fans.

Several parking facilities have been reserved for ticket holders only — in those facilities you can reserve a spot in advance, for a fee. One parking company quoted a $25 to $100 range for Super Bowl Sunday. If you're willing to bundle up and walk a few extra blocks, you could see significant savings.

There's always park and ride.

And if you are hoping to call an Uber or Lyft, better be prepared to dig deep. Surge pricing this past week has generally peaked around 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. But you can expect pricing to skyrocket downtown before and after the game. Check the fare pricing before you accept, you're not surprised.

• Where's the bathroom? And other important Super Bowl questions

The 612 Burger from 612 Burger Kitchen, one of a handful of local Minnesota restaurants and businesses to be featured at Super Bowl LII, is put on display during a media tour at U.S. Bank Stadium Tuesday, Jan. 30. Tom Baker for MPR News

What to eat

It should be a foodies dream. With options that are uniquely Minnesotans as well as local flavors from visiting New England and Philadelphia.

Check out photos of some of the delicious, if not always nutritious, grub here.

The NFL and America's top chefs have also come together to serve sample dishes from all 32 NFL cities as part of the "Taste of the NFL" — an event that raises money to fight hunger across America.

Besides the game, where to have fun

Super Bowl LIVE will continue to host events, including free concerts, through game day.

The Super Bowl Experience, also known as the "Disneyland for football fans," will also be running through Saturday.

Snow accumulates on the heads of Super Bowl Live attendants on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday. Evan Frost | MPR News

And don't forget all the concerts and exhibits and Prince landmarks to see.

• Low on cash? How to enjoy the Super Bowl on a budget

And one last thing to not leave behind: Your patience.