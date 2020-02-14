Friday a.m. update: A fix in sight for insulin prices?

Good morning and welcome to Friday. Happy Valentine’s Day, to those who celebrate. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend.

Click here for today’s radio lineup

A break from the cold is coming. Temps increase after Friday morning with Twin Cities highs around 18 and statewide highs from 15 to the upper 20s. It’ll be a nice improvement from the tree-cracking cold (literally) of Thursday. More on Updraft. | Forecast

At the Capitol, lawmakers are scrambling to address insulin access and affordability issues. A Senate panel has passed a bill for insulin access, while the House is still debating its version.

Is the insulin crisis a case of “capitalism gone bad?” That’s the take from Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka. It’s much more than that for people who depend on affordable insulin — it can be a matter of life and death.

Is Michael Bloomberg creeping into your social media feeds? The New York Times has an inside look at how the Democratic presidential hopeful bought influence from popular Instagram accounts with the help of Jerry Media, the disgraced media company that also helped promote the failed Fyre Festival.

Duluthians, take note if you fly: American Airlines is axing its flights to Chicago come April 27. Folks will now have just United Airlines to get a direct flight to the Windy City.

Make the case for your favorite Minnesota thing? Pitch your favorite Minnesota person, work of art, idea or invention in our Minnesota Made Matchup.

Let’s end with a love story. Actually, more than one love story. MPR News’ Christine Nguyen and Megan Burks produced a video about love at a suburban roller rink: “A few nights a week, a close-knit group of people gather at the Roller Garden in St. Louis Park. They say they're like family — and thanks to the rink, some actually are. It's been the backdrop to more than a few romances over the years.” Watch it here.

Want this in your inbox every morning? Subscribe to the MPR News Update here.