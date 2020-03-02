Monday a.m. update: Protesters shut down Klobuchar event

Good morning and welcome to a busy news week. Here’s what you need to know this Monday.

Colder, but not too bad. Twin Cities highs in the mid 30s with steady nighttime temps in the upper 20s. Statewide, highs in the mid 30s with a chance of snow in the North. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Click here for today’s radio lineup

Protesters shut down an Amy Klobuchar campaign event. As the senator was making an 11th hour pitch to Minnesota voters before the Tuesday presidential primary, people protested over Myon Burrell’s lifetime prison sentence in the killing of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards. Burrell has maintained his innocence and a recent investigation suggests he may have been wrongfully convicted. The prosecutor in the case: Amy Klobuchar, who has used the case in her presidential campaign.

And then there were six. Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg have dropped from the Democratic presidential race, leaving Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard (yes, she’s still running) still vying for the nomination.

The Super Tuesday campaigning is continuing to the bitter end. Klobuchar had a home-state rally Sunday night in St. Louis Park and Sanders, the frontrunner, will be in St. Paul Monday night. If you want to get in on the fun, here’s a guide for Minnesota’s presidential primary and our live blog with the latest news. And I wrote a bunch more about national politics in our daily politics newsletter, too.

How should the census count people who are incarcerated? Currently, Minnesota prisoners are counted as residents in the town where they are incarcerated, instead of their hometown. But that could change, reports Nina Moini: “In Minnesota … there’s a movement to rethink that and instead consider a prisoner’s last address as their official home. With Minnesota state political boundaries set to be redrawn next year using the 2020 census data, such a move could mean a significant change for some towns and neighborhoods.”

Worried about the new coronavirus? Take a read through NPR’s guide on how to prepare your home for a potential outbreak. Among the tips: No, you probably don’t need to wear a facemask. And yes, you should clean frequently touched surfaces, but even soap and water will do the trick.

Want this in your inbox every morning? Subscribe to the MPR News Update here.