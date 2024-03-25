Monday storm updates: Digging out, rain could start the melting

After a major snowstorm hit Minnesota Sunday, continued precipitation could cause traffic issues. Dozens of flights were canceled or delayed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as extra crews worked to keep runways open during a popular day for travel.

By Sunday evening, of the 452 total arriving flights, 144 were delayed or canceled, or a just under a third. Of the 443 total departing flights, 169 were canceled or delayed, or just over a quarter.

Residents of South Minneapolis and their children enjoy heavy snowfall at Fuller Park on Sunday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Michael Schommer is a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission. He said the airport added staff in an attempt to keep runways open.

“We have nearly 320 people to support snow removal and response efforts,” said Michael Schommer, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “Our full resources are being activated, and they’ll be on site until well after the storm has passed.”

The winter storm is hitting during one of the airport’s busiest weeks, as students and families take vacations.

A snowplow clears snow on Interstate 494 in Inver Grove Heights during a winter storm on Sunday. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

A flight delay cost Aela Krubsack her Sunday connection on the way to Salt Lake City. The Ashland, Wis., elementary school teacher on spring break was expecting to spend the night at Denver’s airport.

“It’s going to be quite the story to tell of my first ever solo flight,” Krubsack said with a laugh.

Schommer said the airport expects this week and next to bring peak numbers of spring break travelers. He advised travelers to keep up to date on cancellations and delays with their airlines and the airport’s website before coming to the airport.

The Minnesota State Patrol said between midnight and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, there were more than 217 crashes, with 13 involving injuries.

A 51-year-old Lakeville woman died in a single-vehicle crash on a snowy and icy stretch of Interstate 35E at just after noon when a northbound SUV slid off the road and struck a tree. More than 100 vehicles spun out or slid off roads. Five semis jackknifed.

Snow falls at Valley Park in Roseville on Sunday. Nancy Lebens | MPR News

In St. Paul, Kaitlin Seagraves was visiting from Tulsa, Okla. She and several friends were in town to watch PWHL Minnesota face off against Montreal in a professional women’s hockey league game. She was impressed by how ready Minnesota is for snow.

“I got on the 511 and saw that you guys have cameras all over the roads and snowplow routes and stuff,” Seagraves said. “We don’t have any infrastructure like this.”

In southwest Minnesota, many residents in Marshall are begrudgingly breaking out their usual winter habits again.

Dariel Rugama, a parts specialist at O’Reilly Auto Parts, said there has been a recent spike in people buying wiper blades and batteries to gear up for winter driving again. Rugama arrived from Nicaragua five years ago.

“It’s kind of weird having a snowstorm, but I’m used to it already,” he said. “Now it’s just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It is what it is.”

Dan Wyffels blows snow off of his sidewalk in Marshall as a second snow storm begins Sunday late afternoon. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

At local grocery stores, aisles were busy, but not necessarily in preparation for stockpiling ahead of dangerous roads.

Spencer Gravley, who works at Hy-Vee, said he’s noticed double the usual amount of customers the past couple days. Yet Sunday morning shoppers said their full carts were nothing out of the ordinary.

Erin Jensen was buying ingredients for her winter chili recipe. She’s been making it for over 30 years, she said, and the conditions are finally just right for its warmth.

“Well, it’s the perfect time of year to make some chili, especially when the snow is falling,” Jensen said. “And so my plan today is just bake, make some soup and snuggle in and watch a good movie.”

Matt Versaevel (right) and Will Versaevel, 3, watch their dog Nala catch a snowball in their front yard in Marshall as the snow began to fall thicker Sunday late afternoon. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

The storm comes in the wake of a winter weather system that dropped several inches of snow Thursday night into Friday morning across much of the state — causing hundreds of crashes and spinouts.

Because of the length of the snowstorm and its intensity, Josh Sandstrom, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, recommended people adjust driving habits.

“Take it slow out there,” he said. “If you don’t need to travel, I would not recommend it.” Sandstrom added the Monday morning commute “is looking pretty treacherous.”

Interstate 35E in Mendota Heights on Sunday morning. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Snow falls over northeast Minneapolis Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

