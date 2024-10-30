Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Weather and Climate News
Andrew Krueger

Halloween snow? What you need to know

Snowplows on a snow-covered highway.
Snowplows clear slush off a Minnesota freeway in 2021.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News file

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

If you’re not ready for winter yet, the forecast for Halloween could be looking a bit scary for parts of Minnesota.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon from Hinckley and Aitkin northeast to Duluth, Superior and Two Harbors.

The National Weather Service says rain may change over to snow with accumulations of several inches. But as of Wednesday morning, there was still a lot of uncertainty over where the heaviest snow will fall, how much will fall and how much the warm ground may cut down on accumulations.

Some slushy snow is also possible in St. Cloud and the Twin Cities late Wednesday night into early Thursday as a cold front brings precipitation and falling temperatures to the region.

Find forecast updates on MPR Weather’s Updraft blog.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Forecast updates

A child started sledding after the heavy snowfall
Kids take advantage of fresh snow on a sledding hill in Minneapolis in November 2022.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News file

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts X accounts, as well as on its website.

Flight updates

If you’re planning to fly out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: