Halloween snow? What you need to know

If you’re not ready for winter yet, the forecast for Halloween could be looking a bit scary for parts of Minnesota.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon from Hinckley and Aitkin northeast to Duluth, Superior and Two Harbors.

The National Weather Service says rain may change over to snow with accumulations of several inches. But as of Wednesday morning, there was still a lot of uncertainty over where the heaviest snow will fall, how much will fall and how much the warm ground may cut down on accumulations.

Some slushy snow is also possible in St. Cloud and the Twin Cities late Wednesday night into early Thursday as a cold front brings precipitation and falling temperatures to the region.

Find forecast updates on MPR Weather’s Updraft blog.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Kids take advantage of fresh snow on a sledding hill in Minneapolis in November 2022. Kerem Yücel | MPR News file

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts X accounts, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: